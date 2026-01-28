A reason to dance: USWNT Winners and Losers as Trinity Rodman shines, newcomers impress in rout against Chile

All Emma Hayes could do was smile. There was no stopping it and no denying it. As Trinity Rodman ran towards her after scoring yet another goal, Hayes had no choice but to let loose. Rodman was dancing, and the U.S. Women's National Team coach knew she had to, too.

"If you had panned toward me prior to that [when Rodman scored], my head was my hands," Hayes said with a laugh to Turner Sports. "I was dying...But listen, these players keep me young...I can be demanding, I can have high standards, but I can also smile and have a good time."

It was a night worthy of dancing. Facing off with an overmatched Chile team, Hayes' young and inexperienced USWNT group ran rampant in a 5-0 win, following up on this past weekend's 6-0 win over Paraguay. There was nothing to frown about and very little to nitpick. There were plenty of reasons to dance, though.

"I think in both games, the team - regardless of its inexperience as a collective, regardless of the connections that aren't there because they have played together before - showed a lot of awful lot of maturity in the performance. And that's all I can ask," Hayes said.

That's largely because the USWNT poured in goal after goal, prompting celebration after celebration. The first three of the night were players' first on the international stage as Croix Bethune, Jameese Joseph, and Emily Sams all found the back of the net. From there, the familiar attacking stars stepped up as Emma Sears and Rodman piled it on in the second half.

Rodman's goal capped the game and, in many ways, the week for the USWNT. Two wins, both lopsided, and plenty to be excited about once this team reconvenes again in March. Hayes will no doubt already be thinking about March and how to carry this momentum forward. For now, though, there was a chance to let loose and have fun with Rodman, once again, leading the charge.

GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from Harder Stadium.