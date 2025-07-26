2025 Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Sergio Ramos's CF Monterrey among favorites for revamped competition between MLS and Liga MX

GOAL takes a look at the 2025 competition, which begins Tuesday, previewing what to expect, favorites and more

The third edition of the Leagues Cup arrives next week, as Liga MX and Major League Soccer clash in a head-to-head format that runs from July 29 to Aug. 31, crowning a North American champion at the end.

On the line is a big shiny trophy, a wad of cash, bragging rights over both respective leagues, and the biggest prize of all: three spots in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, while the winner will be granted a spot to represent the region in future FIFA international club competitions.

A total of 36 teams, 18 from each league, will clash in the new format, which will see matches played concurrently with the regular season of each league across August.

The top nine teams from each conference in MLS, all of whom featured in the postseason last year, will feature - while expansion side San Diego FC replaced the Vancouver Whitecaps in the competition due to their participation in the Champions Cup this year. Liga MX, meanwhile, has its entire 18-team league playing in the tournament.

MLS currently leads Liga MX 2-0 in two editions of the tournament, with Inter Miami claiming the inaugural trophy and the Columbus Crew winning the 2024 iteration.

Year 3 is here, and GOAL previews the field ahead, looking at the favorites from each league, going over the competition format, and more.