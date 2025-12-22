2025 Africa Cup of Nations Wrap: Late Mo Salah strike seals Egypt’s dramatic comeback against Zimbabwe
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
The opening 45 minutes in Rabat saw Morocco dominate possession but struggle to turn control into clear chances. Just 10 minutes in, Soufiane Rahimi had the perfect opportunity to put the Atlas Lions ahead, but his penalty was denied by Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor.
From there, Les Coelacanths showcased discipline and resilience, keeping their defensive shape tight and frustrating Morocco’s attempts to break through. Despite Morocco’s territorial dominance, their play in the final third lacked sharpness, with few meaningful opportunities created. Comoros’ backline held firm, making it clear that breaking them down will be no easy task.
The half closed deadlock at 0-0 with Morocco pressing but without reward, while Comoros grew in confidence, proving they are more than capable of standing up to the hosts.
The second half unfolded with Morocco continuing to dictate the rhythm of play, monopolising possession and forcing Comoros deep into their own half. Yet, for all their control, the Atlas Lions initially struggled to translate dominance into decisive action in the final third, misfiring on several occasions and leaving the contest finely balanced.
That balance shifted in the 55th minute when Brahim Diaz seized his moment. Pouncing on a cross inside the area, Diaz showed sharp instincts to steer it into the net, finally breaking the deadlock and sending the home crowd into raptures. The goal injected urgency into the match, but rather than retreat, Les Coelacanths responded with admirable courage. Despite trailing and being out‑possessed, they pressed forward in search of an equaliser, refusing to simply absorb pressure.
Their ambition, however, proved costly. In the 74th minute, an attempt to play out from the back unravelled under Morocco’s press. Ayoub El Kaabi capitalised in spectacular fashion, executing a stunning overhead kick that doubled the hosts’ advantage and effectively sealed the contest. The strike showcased both Morocco’s persistence and El Kaabi’s flair, leaving Comoros with little room to recover.
The scoreline remained 2‑0 at full time, a result that reflected Morocco’s control but also highlighted Comoros’ resilience and refusal to fold easily. Looking ahead, Morocco will face Mali in their next Group A fixture on Friday, December 26, while Comoros prepare to meet Zambia on the same day, both matches promising fresh drama in the race for progression.
Mali 1-1 Zambia
Leicester City forward Patson Daka struck a late goal to give Zambia a 1-1 draw against Mali in a Group A clash on Monday at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.
The West Africans could have broken the deadlock in the 42nd minute, but El Bilal Touré missed a penalty.
However, Mali fought and went ahead in the 61st minute when Lassine Sinayoko scored.
The Chipolopolo, determined not to register a loss in their Group A opening game, fought back and scored in the second minute of added time when Daka struck.
The draw leaves Morocco at the top following their win over Comoros, as Mali and Zambia occupy the second and third places. Comoros are at the bottom.
Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe
Meanwhile, drama unfolded at the Grande Stade d'Agadir as Zimbabwe grabbed the opening goal, immediately putting Egypt on the back foot.
The Pharaohs began the match on a high note, with Emam Ashour spurning an early promising chance, before following it up with another effort that was comfortably dealt with by Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi.
While Egypt appeared to be in control during the opening 15 minutes, Zimbabwe turned the tables as Prince Dube’s sublime first touch from an Emmanuel Jalai pass set him up perfectly, before he calmly finished to put the visitors in the lead. The hosts’ desperate response soon forced an early change, with Ashour making way for Mostafa Mohamed.
Despite Omar Marmoush’s tireless efforts, Egypt was unable to find a way back into the contest before the half-time interval.
The second half sprang to life when the Manchester City forward finally broke through, grabbing the equaliser for the Pharaohs.
The hosts then took control, relentlessly hunting for a second goal and keeping the Marumo Gallants shot-stopper busy between the sticks. Their pressure eventually paid off as Mohamed Salah beat Teenage Hadebe in the 90th minute to seal the victory.