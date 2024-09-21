Villarreal vs Barcelona Predictions: No European hangover

Our football expert shares his insights for Villarreal vs Barcelona ahead of their match on La Liga's matchday 6, taking place on Saturday at 6:30 pm.

+

Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Villarreal vs Barcelona

Double Chance: X2 and Under 4.5 Goals with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet, equating to a 60% chance of the Catalan club not losing the match and no more than four goals being scored.

Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.57 on 1xBet, indicating a 62% chance of both teams finding the back of the net and at least three goals being scored.

Multi Goal: 2-3 with odds of @2.28 on 1xBet, representing a 45% chance of two or three goals being scored in this match.

Barcelona should be expected to beat Villareal 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona will travel to face Villarreal this weekend, hoping to extend their perfect start to the La Liga season.

After five consecutive wins, the Catalans sit comfortably at the top of the table with 15 points, four ahead of Real Madrid, Atlético, and their upcoming opponents, Villarreal.

Despite the fixture being a stern test for both sides, the form and momentum of Hansi Flick’s team, along with the brilliance of the teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, sets the stage for what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Villarreal, under the stewardship of Marcelino, are also riding high on a wave of confidence.

They sit third in the table and are yet to lose in this campaign.

Last weekend’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca, secured by Ayoze Perez’s injury-time winner, showcased their resilience and never-say-die attitude.

Probable Lineups for Villarreal vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Villareal in the "system of play."

Villareal (4-3-3): Diego Conde; Femenía, Albiol, Bailly, Sergi Cardona; Comesaña, Parejo, Papa Gueye; Yeremi Pino, Baena, Ayoze Pérez.

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Koundé, Cubarsí, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martín; Marc Casadó, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Feran Torres, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Yamal continues to shine

After starring at last summer’s Euros in Germany, Barcelona’s 17-year-old prodigy, Lamine Yamal, has continued to impress this season.

The young forward has already stamped his authority on the league, scoring twice in a recent 4-1 victory over Girona and taking his tally to three goals and four assists in just five matches.

His performance in the Catalan derby was particularly significant, as he not only showed his technical brilliance, but also demonstrated his growing influence in games, leading Barcelona’s high press that resulted in the first goal.

Yamal’s blend of artistry and work rate has made him the standout figure in this early part of the season.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Bet 1: Double Chance: X2 and Under 4.5 Goals @ 1.65 with 1xBet

Hansi’s light touch and the midfield engine

Since taking over as Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick has instilled a clear sense of direction and intensity into his squad.

His approach to pressing high and maintaining a direct style of play has brought a noticeable shift in Barcelona’s performances. Flick’s side has shown a relentless work ethic, with a particular focus on regaining possession high up the pitch—an area in which Yamal has excelled, leading the league in final-third turnovers (20).

Barcelona’s improved physical conditioning under Flick is another reason for their strong start. The club overhauled its fitness team in the summer, and players like Pedri and Jules Koundé are benefitting from a more tailored approach to their fitness regimens.

Pedri’s resurgence this season has been another key factor behind Barcelona’s strong start.

The 21-year-old midfielder is enjoying arguably his best form since breaking into the first team, dominating the midfield with his passing, vision, and ball recovery. Against Girona, Pedri not only scored the fourth goal, but also recovered possession 11 times, reflecting his all-around contribution to the team.

With his confidence back, Pedri is proving to be the engine room of this new-look Barcelona side.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Bet 2: Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals @1.57 on 1xBet

La Liga’s Risk Takers

For Villarreal, the key to getting a result against Barcelona will be to absorb the pressure and strike on the counter-attack.

Marcelino’s side has shown an ability to hit teams in transition, and with players like Ayoze Perez and Gerard Moreno leading the line, they have the firepower to trouble Barcelona’s defence.

Marcelino is living up to his reputation as a manager who likes his players to take risks, and so far all Villarreal’s games have been highly entertaining: 19 goals have been produced in five matches (an average of 3.8 per game), and all encounters have ended with both sides finding the back of the net.

These numbers are in line with last season’s record, when 66% of Villarreal’s games produced at least three goals.

Ayoze has been pivotal to Villarreal’s success this season, scoring three goals, including two match-winners in stoppage time. His ability to deliver in clutch moments has made him a key figure in Villarreal’s attack, and he will be one of the players Barcelona’s defence will need to keep an eye on.

Defensively, Villarreal will need to be at their best to contain Barcelona’s dynamic front line. The likes of Pau Torres and Juan Foyth will be tasked with keeping Robert Lewandowski and Yamal quiet, while the midfield battle between Pedri and Villarreal’s Dani Parejo could prove pivotal in deciding the outcome.

While Barcelona’s form has been stellar, they will be missing a key player in Dani Olmo, who was forced off with a hamstring injury against Girona. The Spanish international had been in fine form, scoring three goals in his first three La Liga games for the club, but his absence will force Flick to reshuffle his attack.

His absence is a blow, but Barcelona’s squad depth, including options like Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Pablo Torre, gives Flick a range of choices to fill the void.