Manchester United’s European Form Creates new Betting Angle in League Matches

With the attention on the Europa League, Amorim says he intends to field “kids” in the Premier League. Bettors could find value in opposing United.

Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League under manager Ruben Amorim. They are currently in 14th place with nothing to play for.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Market Odds Bournemouth 1.67 Draw 4.06 Manchester United 4.80

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What’s Happened to Manchester United This Season?

It hasn’t been the season Manchester United fans have hoped for. With more losses than wins in the Premier League, the Red Devils are in 14th place and closer to the relegation spots than they are in qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.

Currently winless in their last four Premier League games, a lack of goals is affecting Amorim’s team as they’ve scored just one goal in these last four league appearances. Strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have six goals between them in the Premier League.

With 17 goal contributions in the league, Bruno Fernandes has been pivotal for Man Utd. Fernandes was involved in four of the last five goals that United have scored in the Premier League.

Fortunately for Man Utd, they still have a chance of ending the season with a trophy as they are still in the Europa League.

Amorim’s team made a remarkable comeback in the quarter-finals against Lyon. Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire scored in the 120th minute and sent United through to the semi-finals.

With nothing to play for in the Premier League, Amorim’s main focus now is winning the Europa League trophy. Given that he could sacrifice Premier League victories to win elsewhere, it might be time for bettors to consider opposing the Red Devils.

Is it Time to Oppose Man Utd?

Performances in the Premier League may continue to decline with Manchester United focused on winning the Europa League.

Having lost three of their last four league games, a loss to a Europe-chasing Bournemouth could be on the cards.

Andoni Iraola’s team have impressed all season, which means they are in the driving seat to qualify for next season's UEFA Conference League.

Bournemouth have come away with 3-0 victories in two of their last three meetings with Manchester United.

Even at odds just under evens, there’s still plenty of value in backing Bournemouth to beat United at the weekend, especially considering Amorim may be resting players for United’s midweek Europa League clash with Athletic Club.

Against Wolves, Amorim rested the likes of Fernandes, Leny Yoro and Maguire to keep them fit for the semi-finals in Europe. Youngsters Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass started for the Red Devils.

Amorim’s intentions of playing a weaker squad didn’t work out against Wolves where they lost 0-1. However, considering they play such an important fixture midweek, the Portuguese manager may leave out some big names again.

If this is the case, then there will be plenty of value in backing Bournemouth to win. Bournemouth have a lot to play for in the league as they are chasing a first-ever European campaign. Unlike Man Utd, the Cherries have a lot on the line, so a Bournemouth victory could be a likely outcome.