Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 Olympics Predictions: Argentina to Top Group B

It’s winner-takes-all in Ukraine’s final Group B encounter with Argentina. Our football predictions expert believes Argentina will break Ukrainia.

Ukraine vs Argentina Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ukraine vs Argentina

Argentina to Win @1.686 with 1xBet , representing a 62% chance of Argentina beating Ukraine.

, representing a 62% chance of Argentina beating Ukraine. Both Teams to Score (Yes) @1.76 with 1xBet , representing a 58% chance of both teams scoring in the game.

, representing a 58% chance of both teams scoring in the game. Over 3.5 Goals @2.77 with 1xBet, representing a 36% chance of the game featuring four or more goals scored.

Argentina should overcome Ukraine 3-1 to finish top of Group B on Tuesday afternoon.

Our analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Argentina lost their opening Group B encounter with Morocco due to a controversial VAR review, before bouncing back against Iraq. As for Ukraine, they too have one win and one defeat to their name.

Argentina’s head coach Javier Mascherano hopes his side can build on their 3-1 win over Iraq on Saturday. They appeared to be in a confident mood in Lyon, as they sought to overcome their disappointing loss to the Moroccans, which was by no means as heavy as America’s thrashing by France.

Argentina failed to qualify from their group at the last Olympics, finishing third in their group on goal difference. They’ll be playing for the win from minute one and not taking anything to chance against Ukraine.

As for the Ukrainians, they too bounced back well from a loss to Iraq in their opening game, defeating Morocco in the dying embers of their second fixture.

Ruslan Rotan’s young Ukrainians will want to take heart from Morocco’s display against Argentina. They will miss the presence of the suspended defender Volodymyr Salyuk, with Maksym Talovierov the likely deputy.

Probable Lineups for Ukraine vs Argentina

The probable lineup for Ukraine in 4-4-2:

Fesiun; Krupskyi, Batagov, Talovierov, Martinyuk, Khlan, Rubchinskiy, Mykhailenko, Bragaru, Kryskiv, Sikan

The probable lineup for Argentina in 4-4-2:

Rulli; Garcia, Di Cesare, Soler, Otamendi, Medina, Fernandez, Almada, Hezze, Simeone, Alvarez

Argentina to win Group B with confidence-boosting win

Although Fiorentina’s forward Lucas Beltran is a fitness doubt for the Ukraine game, Argentina still boast plenty of attacking options. Atletico Madrid’s ace Giuliano Simeone will surely deputise alongside Julian Alvarez.

The presence of Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of the Argentine backline will also deliver poise and stability, with huge experience compared with the relatively inexperienced Ukrainians.

Ukraine vs Argentina Tip 1: Argentina to Win @1.686 with 1xBet

Ukrainians tipped to get on the scoresheet too

Ukraine have scored in both of their Group B games to date. Meanwhile, Argentina have shipped three goals in their opening two group games. All of this suggests it’s very likely the Ukrainians will score.

With both teams needing to win to assume control of their destiny, we expect an entertaining, end-to-end contest full of goalmouth action.

Dmytro Kryskiv, Shakhtar Donetsk’s goalscoring midfielder, is a dangerous threat arriving late in the opposition penalty area. He could be their most likely contender to find the back of the net.

Ukraine vs Argentina Tip 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) @1.76 with 1xBet

High-scoring encounter likely as a draw won’t guarantee a place in the last eight

The winner-takes-all scenario tees this third and final bet up nicely. A draw may not be enough for Ukraine to reach the knockout stage. Therefore, if Argentina take an early lead, the game will almost certainly open up.

There have been seven goals in Argentina’s first two group games and six goals in Ukraine’s first two group games. All of this suggests goals are very likely here, with Argentina desperate to make another statement of intent.