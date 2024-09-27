Udinese vs Inter Milan Predictions: Back Lautaro To Score

Our football expert reveals his predictions for Udinese vs Inter Milan ahead of their clash in the 6th round of Serie A, on Saturday at 3 pm.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Udinese vs Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer with odds of @ 2.20 on 1xBet, equating to a 48% chance of the Argentinian striker finding the back of the net.

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.828 on 1xBet, equating to a 57% chance of a high-scoring game.

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.88 on 1xBet, representing a 53% chance of both sides scoring a goal.

Inter Milan should be expected to beat Udinese with a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

On Saturday, Udinese host the Italian champions at the Bluenergy Stadium in what promises to be another exciting Serie A clash.

Both teams have started the season with contrasting fortunes, and this match could offer early indications of their credentials.

Inter Milan began the new Serie A season with heightened optimism, largely retaining their squad from last year. However, Simone Inzaghi's side has endured a rocky start. With just 8 points from their first five matches, the Nerazzurri currently occupy the sixth position.

The Friulkani, on the other hand, has been one of the season's early surprises. Under the guidance of Kosta Runjaic, the Friulani sit second with 10 points, just one point behind the Torino. They have recorded three victories, one draw, and one defeat, last Sunday in Rome, this season. Their latest result, a 3-1 win over Salernitana in the Coppa Italia, showcased their resilience and depth.

Probable Lineups for Udinese vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for Udinese in the "system of play."

Udinese (3-4-1-2): Okoye; Kabasele, Bijol, Giannetti; Ehizibue, Karlstrom, Lovric, Kamara; Thauvin; Brenner; Lucca.

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Inconsistent Nerazzurri need a reaction

Inter Milan’s recent 2-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina disrupted a run of four unbeaten games, leaving observers questioning their consistency in domestic and European competitions.

Manager Simone Inzaghi faces the challenge of finding a balance between Serie A and Champions League commitments.

Despite their rocky start, Inter’s potential remains intact. However, defensive frailties have become a concern this season, as they’ve only kept two clean sheets so far, in stark contrast to their previously robust defence (21 Serie A clean sheets in 2023/2024).

Injuries have compounded Inzaghi's woes. Nicolò Barella’s absence due to a thigh injury is a significant blow. Barella's creative talents and work rate have been central to Inter's play, as reflected in his 41 assists over the past six seasons.

Davide Frattesi and Piotr Zielinski will be charged with filling the void.

With zero goals in four league outings, Lautaro Martinez's form has been under scrutiny. Despite a slow start to the season, Martinez has a decent record against Udinese, with four goals and three assists from 11 appearances.

An early goal in this match could trigger a return to form for him and boost Inter’s attacking output.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.20 with 1xBet.

Solid Udinese know how to make life difficult

Udinese’s primary aim is a comfortable mid-table finish, avoiding the end-of-season drama that saw them narrowly escape relegation last term.

Their performance in the Coppa Italia, securing a 3-1 victory against Salernitana, will boost morale ahead of the Inter clash.

Lorenzo Lucca has been impressive up front, and Sandi Lovric has been pivotal in midfield. Bijol's goal in the Coppa Italia, following a poor performance against Roma, indicates a squad capable of quickly rebounding from setbacks.

Runjaic is likely to stick with a 3-5-2 formation, bringing Lovric back into the midfield to add strength against an Inter side susceptible to defensive lapses – five goals conceded in their last five league matches are a far cry from last season’s defensive solidity.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.828 with 1xBet.

Go against last season’s trend

Tactically, both teams are expected to employ a 3-5-2 formation, setting up an intriguing midfield battle.

Udinese will look to capitalise on counter-attacks, exploiting any defensive lapses from Inter. Thauvin's pace and Lucca’s strength upfront might pose significant challenges for an Inter defence that has shown signs of vulnerability.

Inter’s wide players, Dumfries and Dimarco, will be vital in providing width and support both in attack and defence.

Their overlapping runs might unlock the Udinese defence but will also need to ensure they minimise exposure in defensive transitions.

The visitors boast a great record against Udinese, having won six of their last seven matches, scoring 19 goals (2.7 per game) in this period. The Nerazzurri have also avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 trips to Friuli.

Last season, Both Teams To Score - Yes was not a profitable bet for Inter’s games (-19% return on investment), but given their recent vulnerabilities at the back, this could represent a valuable pick.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.88 with 1xBet.