Tusker FC vs FC Talanta: Both teams to share spoils

Tusker FC and FC Talanta will lock horns at Kenyatta Stadium in an FKF Premier League doubleheader.

Best Bets for Tusker FC vs FC Talanta

Tusker FC and FC Talanta are to settle for a draw at odds of @TBA at MozzartBet with a 40% win probability.

with a 40% win probability. At least two goals to be scored in the match between Tusker FC and FC Talanta, Over 1.5 goals @TBA odds at MozzartBet with an 85% probability.

We are tipping the match between Tusker FC and FC Talanta to end in a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tusker, a team that was tipped by many to challenge for the title this season has had a slow start to the current campaign. Tusker has managed only a single victory in their first four opening matches, which is the lowest point earned compared to last season.

The Brewers opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over struggling Sofapaka but results haven’t been going their way. In their second match, Tusker threw away a 2-0 lead only to lose the game with a 3-2 scoreline to Kariobangi Sharks. The defeat was followed by two draws, a 2-2 scoreline against Kakamega Homeboyz before Police FC picked a point with a 1-1 result.

Meanwhile, FC Talanta remains unbeaten from their first two opening matches, a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka before settling for a 1-1 draw against Bidco United. Talanta has two games in hand, against Gor Mahia and Police as the two clubs were participating in the CAF Champions League.

Tusker and FC Talanta to share spoils

These two teams met twice last season, with the first leg ending with a goalless draw before Talanta shocked Tusker after beating them 3-1 in reverse. In the last four FKF Premier League matches between the two teams, three of them have ended in a draw.

With both sides showing a balanced head-to-head record and no clear dominance, another draw seems a likely outcome. Expect a tightly fought contest, with both teams likely to share the spoils once again.

Tusker FC vs FC Talanta Bet 1, A 1-1 draw `@TBA odds on MozzartBet.

No clean sheet for either Tusker FC or FC Talanta

When these two teams meet each other, they’re not afraid to go forward and hunt for goals. As per their head-to-head stats, a clean sheet has been kept just twice in the last six encounters.

Given their history of finding the net, a Both Teams to Score (BTTS) prediction seems likely. Expect a competitive match with goals from both sides, but the evenly-matched nature of their recent games suggests a draw could still be on the cards.

Tusker FC vs FC Talanta, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - Yes @TBA odds on MozzartBet.

Goals, Tusker FC vs FC Talanta to produce at least 2

In the last six meetings between Tusker and Talanta, at least two goals have been produced in three of those. Also, in Tusker’s first four opening matches, only once did the club fail to produce more than one.

FC Talanta’s last three matches have seen at least two goals in two of those encounters.

We are backing the clash between Tusker FC and FC Talanta to produce at least two goals.