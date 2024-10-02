Tusker FC’s title ambitions tested by early season inconsistency

The 2024/25 FKF Premier League season hasn’t started so well for Tusker, a club tipped to be in the title race this campaign.

Tusker FC started the campaign well with a win but could not maintain the pace as they failed to win their three consecutive KPL matches. We take a look at what went wrong for the Brewers and if they stand any chance of challenging for the title this season;

2023/24 season review

Tusker FC failed to prevent Gor Mahia from winning their 21st title in history last campaign as they lost momentum and finished second on the log. The Brewers, who dismissed their coach Robert Matano, managed to secure 65 points, eight behind leaders and defending champions Gor Mahia.

The Brewers have been consistent, chasing Gor Mahia in the past few seasons and interrupted K’Ogalo twice, in 2016 and also 2021 campaigns. Since 2013 and last year, those are the only two seasons Gor Mahia have failed to win the league, all denied by Tusker.

Tusker finished last campaign with 20 wins, just one short of the champions Gor Mahia. They had less draws, 5 compared to Gor Mahia who drew 10 times. Lots of points were dropped in losses as they lost 9 matches in 34 games.

In the league cup, Tusker were eliminated by Kakamega Homeboyz following a 1-0 loss, two consecutive seasons by the same scoreline. That killed all Tusker’s hopes in their hunt for any silverware last season.

A shaky start to the season

Tusker had what it looked like a brilliant start to the current campaign before things turned upside down for them. Chris Erambo gave Tusker maximum points against struggling Sofapaka in the league opener to keep their start at 100% record. In their second match against Kariobangi Sharks, they were in total control, leading by two goals but surrendered the dominance and lost the match by a 3-2 scoreline.

They drew their third match 2-2 with Kakamega Homeboyz before further dropping more points against Police, 1-1.

Can Tusker regain their winning form?

The answer is yes, Tusker can still get back to winning ways and once again chase for the title. Their squad is a bit depleted compared to what the club had last season but experience and dedication will see them compete with rivals.

Once the league resumes, Tusker will need to work extra hard and get back to winning ways.

We are predicting a 60% chance that the out-of-form Tusker FC will regain their momentum.

How Tusker’s rivals have pulled ahead

Among the teams to have been impressive in the opening matches are KCB, Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards. KCB is at the top of the table with ten points, three wins and a single draw; they are among seven unbeaten teams this season.

Without a doubt, Gor Mahia is amongst the toughest challengers and have just played a single game so far this campaign and are likely to be among top teams as time goes on. Police FC who have also played one match will also be in the race.

The road ahead: crucial fixtures for Tusker FC

Tusker need to get back to winning ways but their next five fixtures are not favouring them, they remain to be tough ones. The Brewers face Talanta FC after the resumption before playing against Ulinzi Stars. The two fixtures are winnable for the Brewers before they face in-form KCB away. Bandari FC and Nairobi City Stars will be another top challenge for Tusker FC.