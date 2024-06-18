Turkiye vs Georgia: Turkiye to win, Calhanoglu to make an impact

Our football betting expert shares his predictions for Turkiye vs Georgia with the teams set to go toe-to-toe in Euro 2024 at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Turkiye vs Georgia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Turkiye vs Georgia

Turkiye to win with odds of @1.77 on 1xBet, equating to a 57% chance for Montella’s side to win.

Hakan Calhanoglu to score or assist with odds of @ 4.1 on 1xBet , indicating a 45% chance for the midfielder to score or assist.

indicating a 45% chance for the midfielder to score or assist. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.05 on 1xBet

Turkiye should be expected to beat Georgia 2-1 in their opening match.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Turkiye and Georgia kick off proceedings in Group F and a win is of paramount importance as tougher tests lie ahead.

The Turks performed well in their qualifying group. They managed to finish above Croatia, the side who finished third at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Under Vincenzo Montella, the team showed they are able to rise to the occasion in the big moments. Turkiye hope to continue the trend on Tuesday.

Montella’s men will have their sights set on 2nd place in the group, with Portugal the overwhelming favourites to secure the top spot. Turkiye lost their last game 2-1 against Poland and know they need a fast turnaround to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Georgia come into this clash on the back of an impressive 3-1 win in Montenegro. The Georgians were beaten by the likes of Norway, Scotland and Spain in their qualifying group. They finished with eight points from as many matches, but their performance in the UEFA Nations League gave them another chance to qualify, which they duly took.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the star man for Georgia. The maverick winger has been exceptional for Napoli in recent seasons, but there is talk of him leaving Italy this summer. Willy Sagnol hopes this won’t serve as a distraction.

Probable Lineups for Turkiye vs Georgia

The probable lineup for Turkiye in the "system of play":

Cakir;

Celik,

Demiral,

Ayhan,

Kadioglu;

Ozcan,

Calhanoglu;

Kahveci,

Akturkoglu,

Yildiz;

Yilmaz

The probable lineup for Georgia in the "system of play":

Mamardashvili;

Kvirkvelia,

Kashia,

Dvali;

Kakabadze,

Kiteishvili,

Kochorashvili,

Shengelia,

Chakvetadze;

Kvaratskhelia,

Mikautadze

Turkiye Can Emerge Victorious

Turkiye have struggled in their recent friendly matches, failing to record a win in their last four. However, competitive fixtures have been a different story. The team have picked up 14 points from their last six qualifiers.

Vincenzo Montella’s side have scored an average of two goals per game over that period, so we are backing them to get the win in their opening group game against Georgia.

Georgia scraped past Greece to reach their first-ever European Championships. They are 75th in FIFA’s World Rankings, the lowest of any side participating in the tournament.

These sides last met in 2012, with Turkiye winning 3-1.

Turkiye vs Georgia Bet 1: Turkiye Victory @ 1.77 with 1xBet

Calhanoglu Must Perform

Turkiye will be placing much of their hopes on Hakan Calhanoglu. The Internazionale midfielder will be key in winning the midfield battle and providing creativity.

At Inter last season, Calhanoglu had a combined non-penalty xG and expected assisted goals of 0.26 per 90 minutes played. This meant he ranked in the 77th percentile in this regard when compared with midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues.

Hakan is also lethal from set pieces. He will assume the duty of penalty-taker for Turkiye. The midfielder is also capable of finding the net with a free-kick.

Turkiye vs Georgia Bet 2: Hakan Calhanoglu to score or assist @ 4.1 with 1xBet

Defences Set to Struggle

Georgia’s qualifying matches saw an average of 3.2 goals. The 0-0 draw with Greece in the final of the playoffs was the only time they managed to keep a clean sheet.

They possess a solid attacking lineup with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being the star man. The Georgians averaged 1.4 goals per game in those 10 Euro 2024 qualifiers, so backing both teams to score seems like a good bet here.

Turkiye are the favourites and averaged 1.75 goals per game in qualifying. However, they have faced more than their fair share of defensive woes in 2024. They have been conceding an average of 2.25 goals per game this calendar year.