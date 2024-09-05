Tunisia vs Madagascar: The Carthage Eagles secure a slim victory

The Africa Cup of Nations will continue on Thursday with Tunisia hosting Madagascar at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

+

Best Bets for Tunisia vs Madagascar

Tunisia to start the qualifiers with a win at odds of @1.42 at 1xBet meaning a 70.42%. win probability.

Less than three goals to be produced, Under 2.5 goals @1.57 odds at 1xBet, meaning a 63.69% probability.

We are tipping Tunisia to secure a 1-0 victory over visiting Madagascar on Thursday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tunisia will be keen to redeem themselves after they were knocked out in the group stages of the previous tournament hosted by Ivory Coast. The Carthage Eagles haven’t lost any matches in their last four competitive games. In the World Championship Qualifiers, Tunisia settled for a barren draw with Namibia and beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0.

On the other hand, Madagascar have had a similar result, beating Comoros 2-1 before settling for a goalless draw with Mali in the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

On head to head, these two teams have met just once in the Africa Cup of the Nations with Tunisia beating Madagascar 3-0.

Tunisia to collect maximum points against Madagascar

Ahead of the clash, Tunisia are the favorites but they’ve not been sharp in front of goals so we expect this match to have less goals. The hosts are unbeaten in their last five home matches and will be keen to extend this good run.

Tunisia vs Madagascar Bet 1, Tunisia to win @1.42 odds on 1XBet.

Tunisia to keep a clean sheet against Madagascar

Tunisia are solid at the back and have managed to keep clean sheets in their last five games and nine of their last 11. With Tunisia’s good record of not conceding goals and scoring on the other end, we are backing them to keep a clean sheet against Madagascar.

Tunisia vs Madagascar, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @1.43 odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Tunisia vs Madagascar to produce Under 3.5 goals

The upcoming encounter between Tunisia and Madagascar is likely to produce under 3.5 goals based on historical performance data. Both teams have shown a pattern of low-scoring games in their recent encounters.

For example, Madagascar's recent matches include several low-scoring results, such as 0-0 draws and 1-0 scorelines. Similarly, Tunisia has been involved in multiple matches where they either narrowly won or lost, often with scores like 1-0 or 0-1.

When these two teams have faced off, the games have typically been tight and defensively oriented. This suggests a cautious approach from both sides, making a high-scoring game unlikely and favoring an outcome of under 3.5 goals.

We are predicting this encounter to produce less than four goals hence the Under 3.5 market.

Tunisia vs Madagascar, Bet 3, Under 3.5 @1.21 odds on 1xBet.