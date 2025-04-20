Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Predictions: Home Win to Evade Spurs

Get three Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest predictions & betting tips from our football expert for this Premier League contest on 21st April at 9:00 pm.

+

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Draw or Nottingham Forest and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.25 with BetWinner

Nottingham Forest (1st Goal) at odds of 2.00 with BetWinner

Anthony Elanga Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 4.50 with BetWinner

We expect Nottingham Forest to edge past Spurs with a 2-1 away win.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nottingham Forest travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Easter Monday in search of a win to reignite their flagging Champions League qualification hopes.

The 2024/25 season has been one to forget for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglu’s men are a staggering 23 points behind where they were at this stage last season. With 17 Premier League defeats, only third-bottom Ipswich Town have fared worse.

There seems to be no middle ground in Spurs’ performances this season, with just four draws in 32 games and 11 wins. However, with just four points from their last six games, Tottenham’s season is already in danger of fizzling out.

This season couldn’t be much different for Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees have established themselves inside the top four of the Premier League for much of the campaign. However, they appear to have hit a wall in recent weeks.

In fact, they have averaged just 1.25 points per game from their last eight Premier League games. Recent defeats to Aston Villa and Everton have enabled the likes of Newcastle and Manchester City to reel them in. Forest have played without pressure for most of the season, but the heat is rising on them to ensure this magnificent year ends with European qualification.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario; Porro, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Tel, Johnson, Solanke

Nottingham Forest Expected Lineup: Sels; Williams, Moreno, Milenkovic, Murillo, Dominguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Betting Against Spurs – and Goals at Both Ends

Spurs have only won two of their last eight Premier League home games. It’s fair to say that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been anything but a fortress this season. In fact, they’ve lost more games (7) than they’ve won (6).

As for Forest, their style of play lends itself well to playing away from home. Their ultra-dynamic counter-attacking system is perfect for taking advantage of attack-minded home teams. With Ange Postecoglu refusing to compromise his principles, Spurs will certainly adopt an attacking approach against Forest.

We think this will be to their detriment once again. However, given Forest’s recent slump, we’re backing them to either draw or win. We’re also pairing it with both teams to score, since this has happened in 75% of Tottenham’s home games.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Draw or Nottingham Forest and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.25 with BetWinner

Visitors to Strike First

Nottingham Forest have scored first in more than two-thirds (69%) of their Premier League away games this season. In addition, Spurs have fallen behind first in 56% of their home games.

This percentage is well above the Premier League average for opponents scoring first in home games (48%). The statistic further underlines the fragilities of this Tottenham team, as they regularly have to fight back from behind.

The betting markets give Forest just a 50% probability of scoring first. We think this is comfortably the value pick from our trio of Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest predictions.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Nottingham Forest (1st Goal) at odds of 2.00 with BetWinner

In-Form Elanga is Forest’s Danger Man

Forest’s Swedish winger, Anthony Elanga, has enjoyed a strong 2024/25 season. He’s scored six goals and registered eight assists so far this term.

The former Manchester United youngster has been in excellent form, scoring three in his last five games. He started on the bench in Forest’s recent home defeat to Everton, but is sure to be reinstated for the trip to North London.

The betting markets give Elanga only a 22.22% chance of scoring at any time against Spurs. However, looking at his short term strike rate of 60% in his last five games, it’s well worth taking a punt on him to be Forest’s hero here.