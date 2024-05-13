Tottenham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: City to place one hand on Premier League trophy

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s trip to Tottenham, including 2.30 odds on a player assist.

In one of the most exciting Premier League seasons one can remember, Tottenham and Manchester City have it all to play for in their penultimate fixture of the campaign.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - W Manchester City And Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 2.25 with 22Bet

Anytime goalscorer - Phil Foden @ 2.3 with 22Bet

Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne To Score A Goal At Any Time - Yes @ 3.0 with 22Bet

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs are four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and a place in next season’s Champions League.

If Liverpool prevent the Lions from winning on Monday night, Tottenham have a chance of usurping Unai Emery’s men to the promised land.

However, judging by Spurs’ lap on honour after their 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, it appears the north London side may have mentally checked out.

Manchester City will be counting on that as they march towards an unprecedented fourth league title on the bounce.

After Arsenal’s scrappy 1-0 win away to their neighbours Manchester United on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s side must rely on themselves to get home.

Breaking the duck

Manchester City’s record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League has been poor. Surprisingly, the Cityzens have yet to score in a league fixture here.

However, the champions are on a run of seven wins in a row and are unbeaten in their previous 21 league games.

The hosts snapped a four-game losing streak against Burnley on Saturday but conceded first in their last five fixtures.

Spurs haven’t kept a home clean sheet since October last year and it seems their first loss at the hands of City at their new stadium will come on Tuesday night.

The home faithful won’t lose any sleep over it as losing here could all but seal Manchester City the title and destroy the title dream of their north London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: W Manchester City And Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 2.25 with 22Bet

Capitalising on form and injuries

Phil Foden was recently selected as the Football Writers Association Player of the Year. The Englishman is also on the shortlist for the Premier League’s Player of the Season.

Foden is enjoying his best scoring season for Manchester City, netting 17 goals in the league and landing eight assists in 33 appearances.

He’s scored six goals in his last three matches, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

With Spurs missing Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies through injury, Foden could run the Spurs’ defence ragged on Tuesday night.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Phil Foden @ 2.3 with 22Bet

A master at work

While Foden may be key to putting the ball in the back of the net on Tuesday, he will need a spark of creativity to assist him.

Considering Ange Postecoglou’s tactics and refusal to adjust whenever required, Kevin De Bruyne could have a field day roaming around just behind Erling Haaland.

The Belgian has notched up nine assists in 16 league appearances after battling through injury in the first part of the season.

De Bruyne bagged three assists in his last three competitive matches, including setting up the opener against Fulham over the weekend.