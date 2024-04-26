Tottenham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs have a chance to spoil Arsenal’s title charge

We share predictions and betting tips for the crunch north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.

+

Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Arsenal & Yes @ 2.94 with 22Bet

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.8 with 22Bet

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Arsenal @ 5.1 with 22Bet

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tottenham would have had two full weeks to reflect on their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle the last time out.

It also means that Spurs will have well-rested players who should be up for a crucial north London derby against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Nothing would give Spurs’ fans more joy than derailing their arch-rival’s quest to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

Considering Ange Postecoglu’s attacking tactics and his refusal to budge from them, the hosts can cause Arsenal heartbreak this weekend.

Both teams have much to play for as Spurs can still finish in the top four with three games in hand over fourth-placed Aston Villa after their date with Chelsea on Saturday.

Arsenal’s title hopes will certainly be the main focus on the day as anything but a win here may all but end their charge for the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side were ruthless against Chelsea during the week and the Gunners faithful will be hoping for more of the same.

But, travelling across town won’t be easy, especially in a raucous atmosphere. Arsenal must prove their mettle to come out on top here.

Turning the tide

After failing to win at Spurs since September 2015, Arsenal broke the curse with a 2-0 win away from home in January last year.

They’ve turned the tide as a football club as they proved with results against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool this season.

They’re on a run of six away league games unbeaten, suggesting the Gunners possess the determination and grit required from potential champions.

There should be goals in this game, considering Postecolgou’s persistence with attacking tactics. Each of their last 12 games produced goals at both ends (L4, W4).

Spurs have lost a quarter of their games at home and have only won one of the last six head-to-heads with the league leaders (L4, D1).

Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Arsenal & Yes @ 2.94 with 22Bet

Gradually growing

While he may have made incorrect decisions in the first half against former employers Chelsea, Kai Havertz more than made up for it with a brace on Tuesday night.

Havertz’s life in north London started slowly but he has become an integral part of Arteta’s team, especially in the false nine position.

The German usually has goal opportunities and has already converted 11 chances in the league this season to be the club’s second-highest goalscorer.

His physicality might be difficult for the hosts to deal with and his aerial presence will always present a goal threat.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.8 with 22Bet

Arsenal boast the best away record in the division. They’ve been level at halftime in eight of their 17 games on the road this term.

The Gunners converted half of those draws into victories (D2, L2). Spurs have drawn seven of their 16 home games after 45 minutes.

While they only lost two of those, Spurs conceded 62% (13) of their goals at home after the restart.

With Arsenal scoring 51% (20) away goals in the second half, eight coming beyond the 76th minute, the latter stages of this one should be a cracking watch.