Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

Betting Tips for Football Matches

  1. Sunderland vs Liverpool Predictions
    Sunderland vs Liverpool

    Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

    Sunderland vs Liverpool Predictions
    Sunderland vs Liverpool

    Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

  2. Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions
    Valencia vs Real Madrid

    Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to drop points

    Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions
    Valencia vs Real Madrid

    Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions: Los Blancos to drop points

  3. PSG vs Marseille predictions
    Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille

    PSG vs Marseille predictions: Maintaining unbeaten record

    PSG vs Marseille predictions
    Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille

    PSG vs Marseille predictions: Maintaining unbeaten record

  4. Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions
    Liverpool vs Manchester City

    Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions: Giants to share the spoils

    Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions
    Liverpool vs Manchester City

    Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions: Giants to share the spoils

  5. Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions
    Arsenal vs Chelsea

    Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions: Driving home the first-leg advantage

    Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions
    Arsenal vs Chelsea

    Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions: Driving home the first-leg advantage

  6. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City predictions
    Tottenham vs Manchester City

    Tottenham vs Manchester City predictions: Spurs’ dire form to continue

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City predictions
    Tottenham vs Manchester City

    Tottenham vs Manchester City predictions: Spurs’ dire form to continue

  7. Aston Villa vs Salzburg Predictions
    Aston Villa vs Salzburg

    Aston Villa vs Salzburg predictions: Top spot beckons for the hosts

    Aston Villa vs Salzburg Predictions
    Aston Villa vs Salzburg

    Aston Villa vs Salzburg predictions: Top spot beckons for the hosts

  8. Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen predictions
    Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen

    Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen predictions: Goals to flow in key clash

    Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen predictions
    Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen

    Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen predictions: Goals to flow in key clash