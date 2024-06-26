The surprising Euro 2024 market offering excellent value following group stage

First half goals have been aplenty at Euro 2024 so far, with our expert seeing this as an excellent betting opportunity ahead of the knockout stages.

Goals have been coming thick and fast in the first 45 minutes this tournament, with just a handful of first halves in the group stage going goalless.

It may not be a marjet that bettors regularly wager on, but this Euros has proven to be a haven of early goals, and it's about time we all jumped on this bandwagon.

The Trend is your Friend

This Euros is on for one of its highest scoring editions, and goals in every single period of the game have helped.

A massive 19 of the 28 games played to this point have seen goals scored in the first half, many seeing more than one, which can open up tonnes of possibilities for bettors, particularly in the overs markets.

74 goals have been scored in the group stages so far, the second-most out of any tournament, with a strong portion of these coming in the first half, with the likes of Germany and Portugal being the biggest contributors.

Prices prove Profitable

The prices for sides to score in the first set of 45 minutes are already much higher than that of the second half, at near evens in most clashes.

The odds get even higher when betting on a certain side to score or for over 1.5 first half goals, often ending up around 2/1 or 3/1 with most bookmakers.

This can prove extremely handy, either as single bets or as part of acca. This is also the case for bet builders, as they will not only drive its overall price up, but the cash out value of the bet will increase massively as well heading into the second half of games.

After the first 45 minutes bettors often take stock of their wager, and if these valuable legs have already landed the potential profits at that moment could be good enough to take.

First half goals look to be an untapped market at the Euros to this point, and as we head into the knockouts where better sides will meet the potential for goals will go through the roof, many of which based on recent results, will occur in the first half.

Learn more about Euro 2024 betting in our exclusive How to bet on Euro guide.