Spain’s Lethal Widemen Make Them the Value Bet in Nations League

They have been a formidable force in international football of late, but can Spain’s widemen carry them to Nations League glory?

After winning Euro 2024 last summer, Spain are out to secure silverware in the 2025 Nations League.

Nations League winner Odds Spain 4.05 Germany 4.70 France 4.60

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Spain’s Formidable Form of Late

Over the last couple of years, there have been few sides in international football who have shown better form than Spain. The glory days of 2008-2012 finally seem to be making a comeback under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente.

Amid the push for a high-profile manager in international football, Spain took a very different approach. Before the summer’s Euro 2024 triumph, most football fans probably didn’t even know who managed the Spanish national team.

His managerial career was relatively unknown before taking the first team role. He rose up the ranks with the Spanish youth sides, taking charge of the U18s, U21s and U23s. The first team job was the biggest of his career, but he handled it impressively.

It’s fair to say Spain are now probably one of the most respected teams in international football. Bookmakers certainly think so, as they have listed them as favourites to win the Nations League finals in the summer. However, they’ll have to navigate a two-legged quarter-final clash with the Netherlands to get there first.

It’s hard to see anyone stopping a Spain side that have won 22 of their last 25 international games. Remarkably, only one of their draws resulted in a defeat, which shows just how rare losses are for Spain. They have also defeated formidable opponents during that run, such as England, France, Germany and Italy.

They are already paving the way for the next generation, and two stars in particular are standing out. Lamine Yamal grabbed the headlines at the summer’s tournament, and Nico Williams was another standout player.

Can Spain’s Young Prodigies Lead Them to Nations League Glory?

At just 17, Yamal and 22-year-old Williams are among the youngest players in the squad. As far as longevity goes, Yamal will almost certainly be on the international scene for another 15 years. With such a young squad, the future looks bright for Spain.

In the more immediate future, however, this summer looks promising for De la Fuente’s men. These two have the potential to lead Spain to Nations League glory. Surprisingly, none of Spain’s Nations League group goals were scored by Yamal or Williams.

Yet, this should not deter bettors as these two tend to deliver when it matters most. Yamal has impressed at club level this term, helping Barcelona top La Liga. With five goal involvements in his last six games, he has found form before the international break.

Top players often shine in crucial moments, and Yamal is expected to do just that. In the summer’s Euro 2024, he registered just a single goal involvement in the group stage. However, in the knockout stages, he contributed to a goal in every single game. Three of them were assists, but he scored the vital semi-final goal which changed the game against France.

In a similar vein, all of Williams’ goal contributions at Euro 2024 came in the knockout stages. He opened the scoring in the final too, with Yamal providing the assist. Williams has continued his strong form at club level as well. He has amassed seven goal contributions from his last seven Athletic Club outings. That goes to show how these players turn up when it matters the most.

It’s also worth noting Spain have never lost an international game when either of these two has contributed to a goal. That makes them a great bet to win the summer’s Nations League finals.