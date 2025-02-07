Sevilla vs Barcelona Predictions: Barcelona's Title Push Continues

We’ve got Sevilla vs Barcelona predictions for this crucial clash in the La Liga title race.

+

Our expert predicts it’ll be business as usual for Barcelona.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sevilla vs Barcelona:

Barcelona HT/FT - Draw at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet .

Barcelona to score in both halves at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet .

Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

This game has implications at both ends of the table, with both teams battling on very different fronts. In the Sevilla vs Barcelona predictions, Sevilla sit in the relative safety of mid-table, but they’re only a few bad results away from being sucked into the relegation battle, which is why their four-match unbeaten run has certainly been timely.

They’ve only lost one of their last nine matches at home in La Liga, so they might feel confident about their chances here. On the other hand, Barca are battling near the summit and are desperately trying to catch up to the two Madrid clubs. They’ve won their last two La Liga games, however, those consecutive wins are part of a dry run of three wins from ten league games.

Probable Lineups for Sevilla vs Barcelona:

Sevilla Expected Lineup: Nyland, Sanchez, Bade, Gudelj, Pedrosa, Saul, Lokonga, Sow, Lukebakio, Romero, Vargas

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde, De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Yamal, Lewandowski

Barcelona to Dominate Early

The recent form of these teams would probably hint that this will be a close game, but when Barca find their rhythm, they're tough to handle. They have historically found their rhythm in this fixture, avoiding defeat in each of the last 18 league meetings between the two, winning each of the last six fixtures.

They won the reverse fixture 5-1, leading 3-0 at half-time, and Barca were ahead at the break in a joint-league high of 11 La Liga games this season. Their five half-time leads in away games are also La Liga’s joint-best, while eight of those 11 aforementioned half-time leads were converted into victories.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona HT/FT - Draw at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet.

Barcelona to Show Clinical Finishing

No team has scored more than Barcelona’s 32 away league goals this season, displaying their attacking dominance on the road throughout. With arguably the league’s most fearsome front line, goals are never too far away for the Catalan giants, who have scored in both halves in a league-high 10 games this season.

The six times they’ve achieved this on the road is also the highest in La Liga, with three of those occasions occurring in their last four away league outings. The reverse fixture also saw them score either side of the break.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to score in both halves at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet.

Lewandowski Eyes Goal Return

With four goals across his last four games in all competitions - more than he’d got across his seven prior, Lewandowski has hit the kind of form we’re accustomed to.

He tends to travel well too, netting 11 of his 18 La Liga goals this season on the road, which is more away goals than any other player in the division this season. He’s scored on both of his previous visits to this ground in La Liga.

Furthermore, for those looking for a longer shot, he’s actually scored first on four of his last five away league games where he found the net.