Serie A Winner Odds: Is There Value in Opposing the Favourites

Both Napoli and Inter have four games left with just three points separating them, which means there’s plenty to play for in Italy.

Napoli comfortably leads the way in the Serie A winner odds. However with just three points between them and Napoli, is it time to oppose them?

Serie A Winner Odds Napoli 1.24 Inter 4.30

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Serie A Winner Odds

Napoli are currently top of Serie A, and three points ahead of title rivals, Inter. Napoli have taken advantage of Simeone Inzanghi’s side’s poor form to move at the top of the Italian first division.

Conte’s Napoli now have 74 points after 34 matches and are unbeaten in their last eight games. They've won their last three without letting in a single goal.

Meanwhile, Inter have accumulated 71 points after 34 games. They’ve lost their last two Serie A games and haven’t won in any of their past four matches across all competitions. In all competitions, Inter have failed to win in their last four games, including three defeats in a row.

Napoli are in no European competition, so their sole focus can be on winning the league title. However, Inter are still in the Champions League and have a semi-final match with Barcelona coming up.

Since Inzaghi’s side’s attention is divided, could Napoli continue their strong form and win the title?

Napoli: The Clear Favourites

With one loss across the last 19 matches, Napoli have been sensational in the Serie A since the start of 2025. They’ve moved ahead of their title rivals and are now the outright favourites to win the league.

In their last three games, they’ve scored six goals and conceded none. Ex-Manchester United player, Scott McTominay, is on the run of his life. He netted five in his last three games, taking his total to 11 goals for the season.

Romelu Lukaku is also doing well with 12 goals and 10 assists so far.

Napoli are in control for the remainder of the season. If they win all of their final four matches, they will become the champions. Their run-in looks good as they will play against Lecce, Genoa, Parma and Cagliari, all of which are 13th or below.

Therefore, most betting markets have Napoli as the outright winner with very short odds due to their relatively easy final fixtures and current form.

Although the payout isn’t high, backing Napoli would be smart given Inter’s struggles and additional games in Europe. Even at short odds, it’s very likely that Napoli will win the Serie A.

Inter Milan: Can the Outsiders Win?

Inter have been top of the Serie A for most of the season, but they’ve dropped to second place because of their recent form.

Inzaghi's side have lost their last two Serie A games, and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by rivals Milan. Also, they haven’t scored in their last three games.

However, Inter’s remaining Serie A fixtures aren’t too difficult as they will play Hellas Verona, who are 15th and winless in five. After that, they will face Torino, Lazio, and Como, who may provide a tougher challenge.

Inter are not only focused on Serie A right now because they’re also in the Champions League semi-finals, where they face Barcelona. There’s a chance that they have eyes on the biggest prize in European football, which may cause them to slip up in Italy.

Many betting markets have Inter as outsiders, compared to Napoli, who are at shorter odds. If Napoli wins all four of their remaining games, Inter won’t be able to catch them, no matter how well they play.

As of right now, betting on Inter to win the league may not be a smart move. They have extra games in Europe and haven’t won in Serie A recently. Napoli are in great form, while Inter hope that Conte’s team will slip. However, given that Napoli’s final matches are much easier than Inter’s, there’s little value in backing Inzaghi’s side.