It’s Time to Pick a Winner in Serie A Title Race as Napoli and Inter Go Level

Inter Milan have stumbled in recent weeks, yet betting markets still rank them as favourites. Could Napoli or Atalanta offer better value?

Five points separate the top three in Serie A, and each team has a strong case to claim the trophy in May.

Serie A Outright Winner Odds Inter Milan 1.72 Napoli 2.61 Atalanta 12.7

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Why are Inter Clear Favourites?

Inter’s status as betting favourites can largely be attributed to their experience and know-how. Having won Serie A last season, they understand what it takes to get over the line, although it’s worth noting they won it with ease last season.

This season, however, it seems like no one is willing to seize the initiative. None of the three contenders have taken more than 11 points from their last five league games, and Inter still have other commitments to deal with.

Inter certainly have the strongest squad in this three-horse race, but they are also set to have one of the busiest fixture lists. Their Champions League campaign restarts in early March, while they are still in the Coppa Italia.

Having such a competent squad will undoubtedly help them balance demands, but much depends on which competition Simone Inzaghi prioritises. Inter have only won three of their last six league games, so this could hint that others are taking preference.

History isn’t on their side either. as there’s a historical omen they need to break to retain their crown. No side has retained the Serie A title since Juventus in 2019/20, meaning there are several factors working against them.

On top of that, their fixture list is arguably the hardest. Inter still have to face all of their fellow top five sides, and three of those games are away. With that in mind, their title rivals could offer better value.

Could Backing Napoli be the Way Forward?

It may seem straightforward to back the side currently top of the table to win the title, but the bookmakers disagree. Atalanta are still juggling European commitments, but Napoli have a clean slate to work with.

After a disastrous campaign last season, they have no European commitments to worry about, and they are also out of the Coppa Italia. They are the only team out of the three contenders with just Serie A to focus on, and that could be a huge advantage.

While Inter face all of their fellow top-five sides, Napoli only have to play two such games, one of which is against Inter. They are unbeaten in nine games in Serie A and carry the most momentum of any side currently in the race.

With Antonio Conte at the helm, they have a manager who understands the league and knows how to win important matches. He has done it before, as have most of the Napoli squad, who won the title in 2022/23.

Conte has won Serie A four times before, considerably more than either Gian Piero Gasperini or Simone Inzaghi. This suggests he has the experience which could give Napoli the upper hand in the closing stages.

They haven’t lost in the league since early December and, at odds of 2.37 with Betway, represent strong value. Backing against the favourite is always risky, but in this case, there is plenty of justification.