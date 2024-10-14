Scotland vs Portugal Predictions: Martinez’s Men March On

Scotland host Portugal on Tuesday on matchday four of Nations League A Group 1. Read below for our Scotland vs Portugal predictions.

Scotland vs Portugal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Scotland vs Portugal

Both teams to score of @ 1.70 on BetWinner , equating to a 58.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 58.1% implied probability. Scotland or draw first half with odds of @ 1.615 on BetWinner , equating to a 57.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 57.1% implied probability. Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime with odds of@1.909 on BetWinner, equating to a 57.1% implied probability.

Portugal are predicted to beat Scotland 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Scotland welcome Portugal to Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Having lost their first three matches in Nations League A Group 1, the Scots are in must-win territory if they are to avoid relegation. Steve Clarke’s team have been overmatched in the section so far.

It’s been a difficult 18 months for Scotland. They had made Hampden into a real fortress under Clarke, but they have failed to win their last five home fixtures, including a heart-breaking loss to Poland on matchday one.

With nine points from three matches, Portugal look set for a run to the knockout phase of the competition.

Roberto Martinez’s team needed a last-gasp goal to beat Scotland in Lisbon last month, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet. Martinez has tons of talent at his disposal, however, his biggest challenge is often getting the balance of the side right.

Probable Lineups for Scotland vs Portugal

Scotland probable XI:

Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McTominay, McLean; Doak, Dykes, Christie.

Portugal probable XI:

Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Silva; Neto, Fernandes, Jota; Ronaldo.

Goals For Both Teams

Both teams have scored in all three of Scotland’s matches in this group. The same goes for Portugal.

Portugal’s pair of goalless draws in the Euro 2024 knockout stage were very much anomalous. Roberto Martinez’s sides are not renowned for being steely defensively, instead preferring to commit men forward in attack. They rarely keep clean sheets.

In dire need of a win, look for Scotland to go for it on Tuesday night. Both teams to score in both halves even has some appeal here.

Scotland vs Portugal Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.70 with BetWinner.

Hosts Compete in First Half

Scotland led at half-time in Lisbon. They were level with Croatia on Saturday. Being level or leading at half-time seems like a good betting option for this match, even if our Scotland vs Portugal predictions fancy the away side to take all three points.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland have prided themselves on being a resolute, well-organised defence. Portugal’s raft of attacking quality should be enough to win them the match, but we still think Scotland can frustrate the away side for the first 45 minutes.

Backing a half-time/full-time draw/Portugal at 4.50 is a good alternative to this market if you’re after some longer odds.

Scotland vs Portugal Bet 2: Scotland or draw at half-time @1.615 with BetWinner.

Ronaldo Goes Four in Four

He might be a long, long way past his best, but Cristiano Ronaldo is still a reliable goal scorer at the international level.

Ronaldo has scored in all three matches in the Nations League. Slovakia’s Benjamin Sesko is the only player with more goals in the competition this time around, while Erling Haaland and Aleksandar Mitrovic are the only players in Nations League history with more goals than Ronaldo.

Roberto Martinez has shown no interest in moving on from Ronaldo, so it’s almost inevitable the former Real Madrid man plays 70+ minutes here.