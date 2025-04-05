Roma vs Juventus Predictions: Giallorossi to Fight Back for a Point

Get three Roma vs Juventus predictions and betting tips from our football expert, ahead of Sunday’s crunch Serie A game at 8:45 on 06/04/2025.

+

Roma vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Roma vs Juventus

Match to be drawn at odds of 3.23 with 1xBet

Juventus to score first at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 with 1xBet

Juventus should end Roma’s seven-game winning streak with a 1-1 draw in Rome.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sunday’s match-up between AS Roma and Juventus sees two of Serie A’s in-form teams lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico. Roma are unbeaten since mid-December, while Juve have won seven of their last ten games.

Roma’s veteran boss, Claudio Ranieri, can do no wrong right now for the Giallorossi. After a tricky spell in autumn, losing six in seven games, something has clicked in a big way since the festive season.

In fact, the Giallorossi have won all but one home game since 7th December, with only Napoli managing to hold Roma back in early February. Roma have been the top performing team in Serie A during 2025. They’ve amassed 32 points since the turn of the New Year.

Juventus parted ways with Thiago Motta following disappointing defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina. They replaced Motta with former midfielder, Igor Tudor, who won his first game in charge against Genoa.

Despite Motta’s sacking, Juve are still the third most in-form side in Serie A over the last eight fixtures. Unfortunately for them, Roma are the number one form team right now.

Probable Lineups for Roma vs Juventus

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hummels, Shaarawy, Angelino, Kone, Paredes, Soule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk

Juventus Expected Lineup: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Veiga, Gonzalez, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, Vlahovic

Difficult to Separate the Sides

When two in-form teams meet, it’s often hard for either side to get on top. That could be the case on Sunday. Juventus will likely be the more content team with a draw, as it would maintain a three-point buffer between themselves and the Giallorossi.

Although Roma have only drawn 7% of their home games this term, Juve have drawn more than two-fifths (43%) of their away fixtures. Juve have also lost just twice in their 14 games away from Turin.

In fact, the Bianconeri have drawn 43% of all their Serie A games this season. That’s comfortably above the league average of 29%. Despite Roma’s impressive form, we think Juve will halt them in their tracks by taking a point back to Turin.

Roma vs Juventus Bet 1: Match to be drawn at odds of 3.23 with 1xBet

Bianconeri to Break the Deadlock

We also envisage Igor Tudor’s men to be the first to score. In fact, Juve have scored first in almost three-quarters (71%) of their away games this season.

In addition, Roma have allowed the opposition to score first in 47% of their home games. That’s above the league average of 42%, which suggests Ranieri’s men prefer to be the hunter than the hunted.

Taking all of the above statistics into account, it’s quite surprising to see the betting markets give Juve a probability of just 45.45% to score first on Sunday. This feels like the value pick from our trio of Roma vs Juventus predictions.

Roma vs Juventus Bet 2: Juventus to score first at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Fewer Than Three Goals to be Scored

The last five competitive meetings between Roma and Juventus have each finished with two or fewer goals scored.

It’s also worth noting that Roma have averaged just 0.87 goals against per home game so far this season. Meanwhile, Juventus have conceded just 1.00 goals per away game. Both data points suggest defences are likely to be on top at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma have also kept clean sheets in 40% of their home games, while Juve have shut out teams in 43% of their away games. All of this reinforces our decision to back under 2.5 goals despite its significantly odds-on price.