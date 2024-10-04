Real Madrid vs Villarreal Predictions: Real Madrid to win, Mbappe to score

Our betting expert brings you their Real Madrid vs Villarreal predictions ahead of their La Liga clash at 9 pm on Saturday.

+

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.25 on BetWinner, equating to a 63% chance of the Spanish club winning.

Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @1.615 on BetWinner, indicating a chance of the French forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.64 on BetWinner, representing a 60% & 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

As Real Madrid have home advantage, they should beat Villarreal 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Villarreal head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night as they attempt to end Real Madrid’s lengthy unbeaten run in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are the reigning champions in Spain and they did it in style. They haven’t lost a league match in over a year, but there is work to be done if they are to retain their title this season and avoid giving Barcelona an early advantage.

Real Madrid were on the verge of victory against Atletico Madrid last weekend, but a 95th-minute goal from Angel Correa meant they had to settle for a point. The draw narrowed the gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona to just three points.

Villarreal wound up finishing 8th last season. They made a poor start under Jose Martin, but things turned around in the second half of the season. Marcelino was brought in by the board, and he seems to be the right man for the job.

The Yellow Submarine have made a flying start to this season. They are just a point behind Los Blancos heading into Sunday’s game, having lost just one of their opening eight matches.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Villarreal

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Bellinghah; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe

The probable lineup for Villarreal in the "system of play."

COnde; Femenia, Bailly, Costa, Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Suarez; Pepe, Barry

A Real Unstoppable Force

Real Madrid are on a formidable unbeaten run in La Liga. Their last defeat came on the 24th of September 2023, when they were beaten 3-1 by Atletico Madrid. Since then, they have enjoyed a run of 40 league matches without defeat. During that period, they averaged 1.68 more goals per game than their opponents.

Villarreal, like most teams, have a poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu. They have won just one of their last six matches at this ground. Marcelino’s side were beaten 4-1 in this fixture last season. Real Madrid racked up a total of 22 shots in that game, 19 more than Villarreal.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory & Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.25 with BetWinner

More Mbappe Magic

Kylian Mbappe was poised to make the move to Real Madrid for quite some time, but he finally took the plunge in the summer. The Frenchman is arguably the most talented player in world football and bolsters an already terrific squad. Mbappe has scored five goals in his last four La Liga matches and will fancy his chances of finding the net here.

Mbappe ranks in the top 10% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues in the last 12 months for shots, shots on target, xG and goals per 90 minutes. With an average of 0.87 goals per 90 minutes, he is difficult to contain and should find success against Villarreal’s leaky defence.

The bookmakers are yet to price up the goalscorer markets for this game, but Kylian Mbappe’s odds will become available before the big kick-off. He missed the game against Atletico Madrid, but is in line to feature against Lille, so he should be up to speed here.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @1.615 …. with BetWinner

Villarreal’s Both Teams to Score Trend

Both teams have scored in all eight of Villarreal’s matches so far this season. Those matches have seen an average of four goals, 2.13 for Villarreal and 1.88 for the opposition.

This bet has also landed in the last five head-to-heads between Real Madrid and Villarreal. There have been at least three goals in all of those meetings, with an average of 5.2 per game. The attacking capabilities of both teams should mean this is also a goal-friendly affair.

Real Madrid have conceded the second-fewest goals in La Liga this season, but both teams have scored in their last three.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.64 with BetWinner