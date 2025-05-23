Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Routine Win for Los Blancos

Get 3 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions & betting tips from our football expert on their final La Liga game of 2024/25 on 24/05 at 16:15.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.41 with BetWinner

Kylian Mbappe First Goalscorer at odds of 3.40 with BetWinner

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 1.97 with BetWinner

Real should end the 2024/25 season with a 2-0 win over Sociedad.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid entertain Real Sociedad in their final game of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign this weekend, with only pride at stake for both teams.

Real have won six of their last eight La Liga games, but even this form hasn’t been enough to catch the confirmed champions Barcelona. Their heavy defeat at the Nou Camp earlier this month sealed Real’s fate, but back-to-back wins over Mallorca and Sevilla have since improved the mood.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will depart the Bernabeu after this weekend’s game to take charge of the Brazilian national team. The squad will be eager to give him a good send-off. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe leads Robert Lewandowski by four goals in the race for the Pichichi Trophy this season.

Real Sociedad see this season as one of disappointment. They are 14 points worse off than last season and even 22 points worse off than their 2022/23 La Liga campaign.

Sociedad have lost 17 games this season. The last time they lost this number of games was way back in 2010/11, with 21 defeats. Scoring goals has been their biggest issue, with just 35 scored in 37 games. Even second-bottom Las Palmas have managed to score 40 goals this season, which demonstrates why they’ve slipped into mid-table mediocrity.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Garcia, Ramon, Vallejo, Guler, Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Endrick, Mbappe

Real Sociedad Expected Lineup: Remiro; Traore, Lopez, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Zubimendi, Marin, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Mendez, Oyarzabal

Straightforward Home Win for Ancelotti

Backing Real to win at the Bernabeu this weekend seems like an obvious choice. After all, they’ve won 15 of their 18 home games, and Sociedad have only won once at the Bernabeu in La Liga since 2004.

If results go their way this weekend, Real could finish just a single point behind arch rivals Barcelona.

Sociedad have failed to score in more than half (56%) of their away games this season. Real have also kept a clean sheet in 39% of their home fixtures.

Worse still for Sociedad, they’ve averaged just 0.83 goals scored per away game. Nevertheless, their defensive record is still by no means poor, having conceded only 1.33 goals per away game. Madrid appear good value for the win, and if you can add under on goals to this bet, then it would boost the odds even further.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Bet 1: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.41 with BetWinner

Mbappe to Win the Pichichi Trophy in Style

Real’s French talisman, Kylian Mbappe, leads the La Liga’s top goalscorer standings with one game to play. His 29th goal of the season came against Sevilla in midweek, where he moved four goals clear of his closest rival, Barca’s Robert Lewandowski.

Mbappe will surely aim to hit the 30-goal mark in the season finale against Sociedad this weekend. He’s only ever managed a 30-goal tally once before in his debut season as a permanent Paris Saint-Germain player in 2018/19.

He appears to be in a rich vein of form right now - he’s scored seven goals in his last four La Liga appearances for Real. Mbappe also scored first in two of those four games. That’s why we’re happy to back him to score first this weekend at a probability of only 32.26%. This seems to be the biggest value bet among our three Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Kylian Mbappe First Goalscorer at odds of 3.40 with BetWinner

Second-Half Goal Action Expected

The average goal time for Real Madrid’s first goal in home games is the 51st minute. It’s even longer (53rd minute) for Real Sociedad away from home this season.

56% of Real’s home goals scored have arrived in the second period, while three-fifths (60%) of Sociedad’s away goals have also been scored after the interval. When you take all of the above into account, it’s surprising the betting markets believe there’s only a 47.62% chance for the second half to feature more goals than the first.

With little at stake in this game, aside from Mbappe’s bid to clinch the top scorer award, this could be a more open contest. However, Sociedad rarely enjoy end-to-end games. In fact, just 56% of their away games have featured two or more goals.