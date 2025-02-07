Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Predictions: Los Blancos’ Quick Kickoff

We’ve got Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid predictions for the huge Madrid derby in La Liga.

Our expert predicts there’ll be nothing to separate these sides in this massive top-of-the-table clash.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid:

Full-time Result - Draw at odds of 3.60 on MozzartBet

Real Madrid to score over 0.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.82 on MozzartBet

Antoine Griezmann anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.60 on MozzartBet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

This game is arguably the most important Madrid derby there’s been in years, with both sides competing at the La Liga summit. In the Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid predictions, Real are coming into this clash off the back of a rare league defeat and are aware victory would stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Atlético are playing the role of chasers and realise that a victory will not only secure bragging rights, but also place them at the top by the weekend's end. There’s plenty at stake here, and that will almost certainly lead to a bit of tension in what is sure to be a hotly-contested game between two bitter rivals.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid:

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Modriv, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup: Oblak, Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Lino, Koke, Rivas, Gallagher, Griezmann, Sortloth, Alvarez

Nothing to Separate Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid

These two sides have been closely matched in recent history, and the magnitude of this game could see that trend continue.

Six of the last seven head-to-head meetings between these two Madrid-based sides have ended level after 90 minutes. Further fuelling belief that there could once again be a stalemate between these sides is the fact that Real Madrid have drawn more games against Atlético (56) than against any other club in their history.

Real haven’t drawn a home game all season, which offers a note of caution, but the history and significance of this matchup make a draw appear overpriced.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Bet 1: Full-time Result - Draw at odds of 3.60 on MozzartBet

Real Madrid Set for Rapid Start

With so much on the line in this clash, the first goal could be key in deciding which way it goes. Although Real haven’t always scored first on home soil this season, they do have a tendency to start on the offensive.

Carlo Ancellotti’s side have scored at least once before half-time in six of their last seven home league games, and have translated first half success into a win on all six occasions. The designated home side have led at half-time in six of the last nine La Liga head-to-heads too, so history suggests that Real will make a quick start.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Bet 2: Real Madrid to score over 0.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.82 on MozzartBet

Antoine Griezmann Relishes This Fixture

Antoine Griezmann has become accustomed to this fixture over the years, playing in a whopping 30 Madrid derbies. He knows what this fixture is all about, and he tends to know where the net is against Real too, netting 11 career goals against Los Blancos.

He’s only scored more goals against four other clubs in his career, which would suggest that he’s overpriced at 3.60 to get on the scoresheet. If you’re feeling brave, Betway are offering 8.00 for Griezmann to score first, but it’s worth noting only two of his 15 club goals this season served to open the scoring.