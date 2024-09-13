RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Predictions: The Red Bulls Prevail After Tight First Half

Our betting expert provides RB Leipzig and Union Berlin predictions for this fascinating Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon at 15:30.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

RB Leipzig to Win @ 1.521 with 1xBet, representing a 71% chance of Leipzig defeating Union Berlin.

Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.46 with 1xBet, representing a 67% chance of the three or fewer goals being scored.

Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @ 2.03 with 1xBet, representing a 51% chance of the second half featuring more goals than the first half.

The hosts will maintain their flawless start to the 2024/25 Bundesliga season with a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

RB Leipzig and Union Berlin face-off in Leipzig this weekend with both teams battling to maintain their undefeated records in the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign.

RB Leipzig are one of only three teams to have won both league games so far, alongside Bayern Munich and current table-toppers FC Heidenheim.

The Red Bulls started off with a narrow 1-0 win over VfL Bochum in front of their own fans. They followed that up with a stunning 3-2 away win at Bayer Leverkusen, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against the side who won the 2023/24 Bundesliga unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls’ weekend visitors, Union Berlin, drew at Mainz on the opening weekend of the season before a 1-0 win over St. Pauli at Alte Forsterei.

RB Leipzig have won six of their last eight home meetings with Union Berlin. Their most recent win came in February, when they brushed aside The Iron Ones 2-0, with the visitors also ending the game with ten men.

Probable Lineups for RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

The probable lineup for RB Leipzig in 3-4-2-1:

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Lukeba, Bitshiabu, Henrichs, Raum, Haidara, Jampl, Sesko, Simons, Openda

The probable lineup for Union Berlin in 3-4-2-1:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Leite, Vogt, Haberer, Rothe, Tousart, Khedira, Hollerbach, Vertessen, Pefok

RB Leipzig to make it three wins in a row

The Red Bulls winning six of their last eight home fixtures against Union Berlin gives us confidence in backing the hosts to make it seven wins in nine.

RB Leipzig will be one of the leading challengers to Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen near the Bundesliga summit this season and three victories in succession would be a major statement of intent from Marco Rose’s side.

Union Berlin have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 visits to RB Leipzig, which helps to solidify our confidence in backing the home side.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Tip 1: RB Leipzig to Win @ 1.521 with 1xBet

Three goals or fewer in Leipzig

Looking at the last eight meetings between the two sides, although seven finished with over 2.5 goals scored, just two ended with four or more goals.

This means, 75% of games have finished with under 3.5 goals scored in their recent meetings dating back to 2016.

With 10bet offering odds of 1.50 on under 3.5 goals, a probability of around 67%, there’s decent value to be had here.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Tip 2: Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.46 with 1xBet

Expect fireworks in the second 45

So far this season, both teams have scored just one first-half goal in their opening two 24/25 Bundesliga games. The Red Bulls have scored three in the second half, while the Iron Ones have scored one and conceded one in the second period.

To this end, we’re anticipating a cagey encounter in the first 45 minutes, with both teams keen to preserve their unbeaten records. We then expect the game to open up, with the hosts running out eventual winners.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Tip 3: Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @ 2.03 with 1xBet