Ahead of Tuesday's 9:30 PM third-round La Liga match, our expert unveils three best bets and predictions for the Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona clash.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona

Barcelona Victory with odds of @1.75 on 1xBet, equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning.

Robert Lewandowski to score with odds of @2.25 on 1xBet, indicating a 47% chance of the Polish forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Barcelona should be expected to win against Rayo Vallecano by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona are back on the road in round three as they prepare to face Rayo Vallecano. After back-to-back wins against Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, Xavi’s side hope to maintain their 100% win record on Tuesday evening.

Rayo Vallecano, however, also remain unbeaten, having secured victories against Real Sociedad and Getafe - both away from home.

The hosts will need to keep a close eye on Robert Lewandowski, who has scored three goals in the first two matches. Despite being 36, the Polish international is still their number one choice to lead the line.

Probable Lineups for Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Rayo Vallecano in the "system of play."

Cardenas; Espino, Lejeune, Mumin, Balliu, Ciss, Valentin, Embarba, Trejo, de Frutos, Nteka

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Ter Stegen; Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, Bernal, Torres, Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski

Visitors to make it three from three

Barcelona have started the season with back-to-back victories, aiming to put pressure on Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

Wins over Valencia and Athletic Bilbao have certainly caught the eye, as has Lamine Yamal’s performances. Despite being only 17, he continues to impress.

With Raphinha and Ferran Torres flanking Lewandowski and Yamal, Xavi’s side have one of the best attacks in the league. The hosts will have their work cut out to keep them at bay.

Barcelona comfortably beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 the last time these two met last season. The visitors will be confident they can keep their good run going.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona Victory @ 1.75 with 1xBet

Polish striker to lead the charge

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski may be in his final years at the top level, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down in the opening exchanges of the 24/25 campaign.

After scoring a brace against Valencia to help his team win their opening match, the 36-year-old scored the winner at home to Bilbao a week later.

With three dynamic attacking players interchanging behind him, the Polish international has some of the league’s best delivering top-notch service.

Although he may have lost his pace, Lewandowski is still incredibly dangerous inside the box. He has proven just how lethal he can be with even the smallest opportunity.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski Anytime Scorer @ 2.25 with 1xBet

Hosts can rattle Barcelona

Although Barcelona have started strong, they have conceded in both matches and Rayo Vallecano will want to take advantage of that.

This is also their first home game of the season, and after a positive start, Vallecano’s fans will surely want to make it a difficult trip for Barcelona.

Their away victory against Real Sociedad was surprising yet impressive, but they have recent history over Barcelona in their favour.

It’s also worth noting Rayo Vallecano have scored against Barcelona in their last two home matches across the last two seasons.