PSG vs Brest Predictions: Home Win and Dembele to Strike Again

Read our football betting expert’s PSG vs Brest predictions and tips. PSG are expected to win the second leg, with Ousmane Dembele scoring once again.

+

PSG vs Brest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Brest

• Ousmane Dembele to Score and PSG to Win at odds of 1.72 with BetWinner

• Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.86 with BetWinner

• Over 3.5 Goals at odds of 1.875 with BetWinner

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Luis Enrique’s side are well-positioned to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. After a 3-0 first leg win over compatriots Brest in their playoff tie, PSG are in total control of the contest.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in unstoppable form in Ligue 1 this season. They are yet to taste defeat domestically and have won 17 of their 22 Ligue 1 fixtures. Les Parisiens are 24 points better off than ninth-placed Brest, who they were paired with in the Champions League last 16 playoff phase.

Enrique managed to strengthen his squad in January with the acquisition of Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. His arrival, coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s return to full fitness, has made PSG a formidable attacking force.

Brest prepare to face PSG for the third time in just over two weeks, having lost 5-2 at home to the league leaders on 1st February.

Eric Roy’s side have struggled to adapt to playing domestic and continental football, resulting in their mid-table position. They were unable to contain PSG in the first leg, leaving them with a difficult task to stay in their first-ever Champions League campaign.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Brest

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Neves, Ruiz, Vitinha, Doue, Barcola, Dembele

Brest Expected Lineup: Bizot; Lala, Haidara, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Camara, Magnetti, Lees-Melou, Faivre, Ajorque, Sima

Dembele and PSG in Unstoppable Form

The head-to-head statistics for our PSG vs Brest predictions don’t bode well for Brest. They have lost 18 and drawn two of their 20 competitive meetings and have yet to beat Les Parisiens.

This puts Brest in an even tougher position, as they face a three-goal deficit against a team they have never defeated. That is why we expect PSG to secure another victory at the Parc des Princes. Brest will need to push forward and try to salvage something from the tie, which will leave space for the hosts to exploit.

One of the main beneficiaries is likely to be the French forward, Ousmane Dembele, who is in red-hot form right now. He scored two goals in the first leg and has scored 18 goals in ten games, including back-to-back hat-tricks a short time ago.

PSG vs Brest Bet 1: Ousmane Dembele to Score and PSG to Win at odds of 1.72 with BetWinner

Backing Brest to Get on the Scoresheet

Although Brest failed to score in the home leg, we expect them to do so in Paris. That is because 55% of their competitive meetings have seen both teams scoring. Both teams have scored in their last six meetings prior to the first leg of this Champions League playoff.

Currently, we can get odds of 1.85 on Both Teams to Score (Yes), which means the bookmakers are giving it a probability of just 54%.

Consequently, there is a small amount of value to be had here, especially when you factor in Brest’s need to score three times to stay in the tie.

PSG vs Brest Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.86 with BetWinner

Frequent Goals Expected in This Matchup

Recent history suggests this second-leg tie is highly likely to be an entertaining contest. Four or more goals have been scored in five of their last six meetings.

Their most recent Ligue 1 game was just over a fortnight ago, when PSG thrashed Brest 5-2 on their own patch.

Given that Brest have never kept a clean sheet against PSG and need plenty of goals, we are happy to take the Over 3.5 Goals line here.

The only question mark surrounds PSG’s starting XI, with their three-goal advantage possibly giving Enrique the luxury of resting one or two players. However, we anticipate him starting strong and scoring more goals before rotating in the second 45.