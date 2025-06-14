PSG vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Group B opener could be a decider

It’s the first game of Group B in the Club World Cup, and we’ve got three PSG vs Atletico Madrid predictions for the meeting on Sunday, 15 June.

PSG are the favourites, but Atletico are the more rested team. They’ll view this as a huge opportunity to get one foot in the knockouts.

Best Bets for PSG vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico or draw at odds of 1.935 on 22Bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.02 on 22Bet

Winning margin of one at odds of 2.35 on 22Bet

We’re going for a 2-1 Atletico Madrid victory in Pasadena.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

You can’t really be in much better form than coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the Champions League final. PSG head to America full of confidence, knowing they are Europe’s best team. They haven’t lost many meaningful games this season, and are in search of their fourth trophy.

Meanwhile, Atletico’s form has been patchy. They were knocked out of the UCL and Copa del Rey towards the end of the season, but scored eight in their final two matches. They also won 2-1 the last time these two teams met back in November.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Atletico Madrid

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Atletico Madrid Expected Lineup: Oblak, Molina, Le Normand, Gimenez, Galan, Simeone, de Paul, Koke, Lino, Griezmann, Alvarez.

PSG’s injury concerns boost Atleti

If this was a final, the Parisiens would undoubtedly be the ones to back, but they may not hit top gear in the groups. We saw it from Luis Enrique’s side as they grew into the UCL, and it could end up being the same this time around. They also have injury concerns.

Ousmane Dembele has picked up a knock that will reportedly keep him out of the first three matches, and there are early doubts about Bradley Barcola’s availability. They’ve scored 54 of PSG’s goals across all competitions, so it’d be a real blow to have them absent. Goncalo Ramos will need to step up.

All of that will come as a welcome boost for Diego Simeone and his side, who have a couple fewer things to prepare for. They’ve proven that they can beat PSG, and they know a win here would be a huge step towards the next round.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: Atletico or draw at odds of 1.935 on 22Bet

Goals expected at both ends

Even if both Dembele and Barcola miss out, PSG could still find the back of the net. Ramos has struck 18 times this season, and Desire Doue has chipped in with 15. Their full-backs, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, meanwhile, have added another 15 from the back. On top of that, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can cause all sorts of problems.

As for Atletico, finding the net hasn’t been an issue. Simeone’s sides are known for their defensive discipline, but this season has seen Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth rack up 53 goals between them. Add Antoine Griezmann to the mix, and there’s another constant threat.

Goals are definitely on the cards in the opening game of the tournament, with some lingering jet lag possible. Given the scoring exploits on show this season, it’d be no surprise to see them both find the Rose Bowl net.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.02 on 22Bet

Group B favourites to play the long game

Given the season they’ve had, it’s only natural for fatigue to set in for PSG, and Enrique will want to manage that carefully. The Parisiens will be confident against both Botafogo and the Seattle Sounders, and second place is now all but guaranteed. They’ll of course aim to win, but may be reluctant to push themselves too hard at the start.

Atletico, meanwhile, have had a bit more rest and will be eager to seize the opportunity. Finishing top could offer a really favourable draw in the Round of 16, and Simeone will want to start strong with a statement victory. Above all, however, he’ll want to keep it tight - especially with PSG’s attacking threats.

With many players from both teams recently returning from international duty, the match is unlikely to reach the sort of intensity we saw in the UCL. A close affair is to be expected.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Bet 3: Winning margin of one at odds of 2.35 on 22Bet