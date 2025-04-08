PSG vs Aston Villa Predictions: French Giants Too Strong for Villans

It’s time for PSG vs Aston Villa predictions, and the Parisiens should prove too strong in this huge Champions League tie. They should find the net.

PSG vs Aston Villa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Aston Villa

PSG win or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65 on BetWinner

Ousmane Dembele anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.93 on BetWinner

Second half as highest scoring at odds of 2.00 on BetWinner

We predict a 2-1 victory for PSG over Aston Villa at Parc des Princes.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Paris Saint-Germain head into this game having recently been crowned as Ligue 1 champions for the 13th time. Luis Enrique has guided the Parisiens to strong form, and the defeat to Liverpool was the only game in the last 17 they haven’t won. They’ll be brimming with confidence, and their attackers are in fine form.

March was an excellent month for Aston Villa, and they’ve picked up where they left off in April. Unai Emery’s men have won all of their last seven across all competitions, keeping five clean sheets along the way. However, this will definitely be their toughest test in a while.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Aston Villa

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Tielemens, Onana, Rashford, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins

Home Advantage Will Count for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have proven they can compete with the best this season. Not only have they once again dominated Ligue 1, but they’ve also been impressive in Europe. They needed penalties to see off Liverpool, but they created enough chances to win in normal time.

Villa’s recent form is fantastic, and it’s not long since they put two past Liverpool themselves. However, they’ve struggled away from home until recently, so PSG will see a chance to capitalise in the first leg. The Parsiens have won 16 of 21 at Parc des Princes this season and lost just twice.

Both sides have shown they can score, with the hosts having been involved in 10 matches with over 2.5 goals in their last 14. Villa, meanwhile, have scored three goals over their previous six matches, and have no fresh injury concerns. It’s got the potential to be a cracker.

PSG vs Aston Villa Bet 1: PSG win or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65 on BetWinner

Dembele is Amongst the World’s Elite Right Now

You have to go all the way back to November to find the last time Ousmane Dembele started a league game and didn’t score. He’s got 32 in 40 games across all competitions in 2024/25, and he picked up seven assists on top of that, too. It’s hard to argue that he’s not among the best in the world right now.

PSG obviously have other threats. Desire Doue has four goals in his last three, and Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos have 22 between them this season. Yet, it’s the former Barcelona man who’s running the show.

Dembele scored the crucial equaliser against the Reds, and has got four more since then. The Villans have plenty to be concerned about when they make the trip to France, however, PSG’s number 10 is front and centre.

PSG vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Ousmane Dembele anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.93 on BetWinner

Expect Second Half Fireworks

Villa’s recent form has seen them score 18 goals in their last eight matches, and 15 of them have been scored in second halves. They’ve conceded six in that same time period, and four of them have been in the second stanza, too.

PSG also tend to grow into games - they’ve scored 13 in the second half of fixtures over the course of their last six matches. With the wealth of talent on the bench, they can seal games late on.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how Marco Asensio fares against his parent club, and there’s the Marcus Rashford resurgence, too. This fixture will have a huge bearing on the tie as a whole.