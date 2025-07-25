Premier League Top Scorer Odds: Three favourites and other picks

Erling Haaland is the favourite, but Mo Salah keeps firing. Will one of them be this year’s Premier League top scorer as others still have a chance.

Alexander Isak has a chance to win the title, whether he stays at Newcastle United or not, but others may fancy their chances as well.

Premier League Top Scorer Odds Erling Haaland 2.20 Mo Salah 5.00 Alexander Isak 8.00

The Golden Boot race starts again

Six of the last eight Premier League Golden Boot awards, either outright or shared, have been won by Erling Haaland or Mo Salah. Haaland has clinched two of the last three, while Salah’s continuity is remarkable, with his first win in 2017/18.

Nobody came close to beating the Egyptian last season, but that could change this year as other players aim for the top. Haaland is expected to be stronger after Manchester City’s difficult campaign last year, while Alexander Isak is also set to be a strong contender again. They’re the current favourites, but the summer transfer window is far from over.

It is rare for a player to emerge from nowhere and claim the top scorer award, as Son Heung-min has done in 2021/22 and Jamie Vardy in 2019/20. However, new faces could certainly make an impact in 2025/26.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will likely be the favourite for the Golden Boot award for whatever competition he plays in for quite some time. He’s scored over 34 goals in all of his last six seasons, and has regularly surpassed the 40-goal mark.

City had a difficult last season by their standards, but Haaland still managed to score over 30 goals once again. Based on how many goals he’s scored, there is nobody better in world football currently, so he is very prolific.

With Pep Guardiola’s men are expected to improve in 2025/26, and Haaland remaining their primary striker, there’s potential for plenty more goals. It’s hard to believe that the Norwegian has only just turned 25, and he is likely to get even better. If City start performing strongly again, the Premier League should be wary - Haaland could give the defenders a difficult time.

Haaland is definitely worth backing, as he scores plenty even when City have struggles.

Mo Salah

He continues to excel, despite being labeled as a ‘one-season wonder’. Salah won his first Golden Boot in 2017/18, almost a decade ago, and increased his Premier League tally to 187 in 2024/25. Only four players in the competition’s history have scored more.

Although the attacker is currently 33, he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. Salah has scored over 25 goals for five consecutive seasons, and his new Anfield contract will bring great relief to fans. Given his current form and consistency, there’s nothing to stop him from excelling again next season.

However, the difference is that Liverpool's goals may be more distributed this season. Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are expected to score many goals. The Egyptian scored 33.7% of all their goals last season, but they won’t rely on him a lot this season.

Salah is very consistent, so expect him to be among the top scorers, though he might be outscored this year.

Alexander Isak

Isak has been performing impressively since joining the Premier League. He’s scored 44 league goals over the last two seasons, and has already netted 62 for Newcastle United. If he remains at St. James Park, he’ll be amongst the favourites, but could be even better if he moves.

The Swedish international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, and that could pose a threat to other clubs. The 25-year-old could be a highly effective addition to an already strong squad and would bring significant value. Arne Slot has assembled a great team, but Isak could be the perfect final piece.

After two seasons with 20 or more goals, the pressure is on the forward to achieve a third. He’s definitely got the quality to do so. However, the biggest concern is which team’s shirt will he be wearing when he’s en route?

Isak will be a strong contender, but his chances of winning it will increase if he ends up at Anfield.

Other picks

The transfer window isn’t over yet, which means that the full list of top scorer options is still unknown. If Viktor Gyokeres joins Arsenal, he will undoubtedly expect to be a strong contender after his exploits for Sporting, for instance. There are others as well, with Joao Pedro making an excellent start at Chelsea and Matheus Cunha having high expectations at Manchester United.

Ollie Watkins, regardless of whether he moves, could challenge for the award. And after getting 20 goals for Brentford, could Bryan Mbuemo improve further at Old Trafford? This will be made clearer once the window slams shut on September 1st.

The three current favourites are favoured for a reason, but there’s always potential for a surprise performer in the Premier League.