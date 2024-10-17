FKF Premier League returns this weekend with defending champions Gor Mahia travelling to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to take on Posta Rangers.

Best Bets for Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia to maintain their 100% record in the FKF Premier League at odds of @TBA at 22Bet with a 70% win probability.

with a 70% win probability. At least two goals to be scored in the match between Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia, Over 1.5 goals @TBA odds at 22Bet with a 65% probability.

We are tipping Gor Mahia to secure a 2-0 victory over hosting side Posta Rangers on Saturday evening.

+

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After exiting the CAF Champions League, Gor Mahia turned their focus to the FKF Premier League and started the campaign on a high note. K’Ogalo has already shown early signs of defending the title as they thrashed Mathare United 4-0 to send a statement to the rest of the competitors.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers had a rough weekend in the hands of KCB as they were thrashed 3-0. That was their first defeat of the campaign having started the season with two draws of 1-1 scoreline against both Muhoroni and Bandari FC. Rangers registered their first-ever win against AFC Leopards with just a slim victory of 1-0.

Against Gor Mahia, Posta Rangers have struggled to register wins, will they shock the Green Army or another hammering is on the cards?

Gor Mahia to maintain their 100% record this weekend

K’Ogalo will be hunting for their second win of the campaign and it comes at the perfect time against their regular customers, Posta Rangers. In the last five meetings between the two in the FKF Premier League, Rangers have failed to pick a win, losing four while forcing a single draw.

Last season, these two teams met twice with Gor Mahia winning both legs, 1-0 in away fixture before tearing apart Posta Rangers in the reverse fixture, 4-0.

We are backing Gor Mahia to register their second win and keep their hopes of retaining the title high early in the season.

Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia Bet 1, Gor Mahia to win @TBA odds on 22bet.

Gor Mahia to keep a clean sheet against Posta Rangers

Gor Mahia is one of the teams with the best defence in the league and it was witnessed last season as they kept the most compared to other clubs. Last season, Rangers failed to put the ball into the back of Gor’s net in both legs, winning 4-0 and 1-0.

In the last four meetings in all competitions between the two teams, Posta Rangers have kept only a single clean sheet. With this trend, Gor Mahia is likely to keep another clean sheet this weekend.

Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on 22Bet.

Goals, Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia to produce at least 2

Gor Mahia’s attack remains lethal and a threat to many backlines in the league, they managed to score a number of goals last season, 48 to be precise. At least two goals have been produced in three of the last two games in all competitions.