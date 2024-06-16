Poland vs Netherlands Predictions: Expect goals as Netherlands start with a win

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Poland vs Netherlands ahead of their clash in Group D of Euro 2024.

Poland vs Netherlands Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Poland vs. Netherlands

Half-Time - Full-Time = Netherlands - the Netherlands with odds of 2.21 with 22Bet, equating to 45.2%.

Virgil van Dijk to score with odds of 9.00 on 22Bet

Over 2.5 goals with odds of 2.01 on 22Bet

The Netherlands’ quality should lead them to a comfortable win against Poland by a scoreline of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The action gets underway on Sunday with the Netherlands facing Poland. The winners of this clash will lay a marker down to group favourites France, who don’t play until Monday evening.

As always, expectations are high for the Netherlands side. They have one of the strongest defences in the competition and a host of match-winners in forward areas. They arrive in Hamburg in great heart, after winning three of their four warm-up games ahead of the tournament, all by a 4-0 scoreline.

Poland finished third in their group and needed to qualify via the playoffs to secure a place in Germany. In fact, it took a penalty shootout against Wales to become the last of 24 sides to qualify for the tournament, a game in which the Poles failed to have a shot on target across all 120 minutes.

Probable Lineups for Poland vs. Netherlands

The probable lineup for Poland in the 3-4-2-1

Szczesny; J. Bednarek, P. Dawidowicz, J. Kiwior; N. Zalewski, B. Slisz, J. Moder, P. Frankowski; S. Szymanski, P. Zielinski; K. Piatek

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the 4-3-3

Verbruggen; N. Ake, V. van Dijk, M. De Ligt, D. Dumfries; J. Schouten, T. Reijnders, J. Veerman; C. Gakpo, X. Simons, M. Depay.

Poland vs Netherlands Bet 1: Half-Time - Full-Time = Netherlands - the Netherlands with odds of 2.21 with 22Bet

The Netherlands typically defeat teams they are expected to and then fall short against better sides. They were runners-up in their qualification group behind France, who they lost to twice as underdogs. However, they won all six of their remaining fixtures as favourites.

At odds of 1.54 to win here, Ronald Koeman will expect his side to get off to a flying start. France are up next, which should provide extra motivation to get the job done here.

The Dutch have been winning at half-time and full-time in eight of their last 11 wins, including four of their last five victories.

Poland vs Netherlands Bet 2: Virgil van Dijk to score with odds of 9.00 on 22Bet

The Netherlands sent a warning message to their group rivals in their final warm-up game ahead of the tournament. They were impressive in thrashing Iceland 4-0, a side who had just beaten Euro 2024 favourites England 1-0.

The win was even more impressive given it was their third 4-0 win in four matches. Virgil van Dijk was amongst the scorers as he headed in his second goal in as many matches.

The Liverpool captain is a big price to continue his scoring streak, with Poland susceptible to conceding from set pieces. The 32-year-old will have more motivation than most, having missed the last edition of this competition with a cruciate ligament knee injury. This injury led to him being prematurely written off by many.

Poland vs Netherlands Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals with odds of 2.01 on 22Bet

I am surprised to see the goal line set as low as this, but I am eager to take it on. The Dutch have an array of attacking talent that could quite possibly cover this on their own.

In his second stint as Netherlands boss, Ronald Koeman has seen 48 goals across 14 games, averaging 3.43, with 12 having over 2.5 goals.

Poland are suffering an injury crisis up front which may be a factor in the price we are getting here. They are already without Arkadiusz Milik, who was injured in the Ukraine friendly. Robert Lewandowski joined him after limping off against Turkey, with Karol Swiderski a doubt after ironically injuring himself while celebrating a goal.

However, since Fernando Santos was replaced midway through the qualifying campaign, we have seen a more positive approach from the Poles. Michal Probierz has had eight games in charge and has seen his side only fail to score in one of them on their way to hitting 16 goals. Three of their last four fixtures have seen a minimum of three goals.