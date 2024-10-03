Olympique Marseille vs Angers Predictions: OM to keep a clean sheet

Our football predictions expert shares his forecasts for Olympique Marseille vs Angers ahead of the Ligue 1 match on Friday at 8:45 pm.

+

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Olympique Marseille vs Angers

Half Time/Full Time: Olympique Marseille with odds of @ 2.23 on 22Bet , equating to a 59% chance of the home side winning at both half-time and at the end of the game.

, equating to a 59% chance of the home side winning at both half-time and at the end of the game. Olympique Marseille to win and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @ 2.85 on 22Bet , indicating a 54% chance of the hosts winning a game with no more than three goals scored.

, indicating a 54% chance of the hosts winning a game with no more than three goals scored. Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - No with odds of @ 1.56 on 22Bet, representing a 28% chance for a high-scoring match where only one team finds the back of the net.

Olympique Marseille should be expected to beat Angers by a 3-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The inevitability of the football season dictates that even most in-form teams must stumble once.

Olympique Marseille’s vaunted unbeaten record in Ligue 1 came to a crashing halt as they fell to RC Strasbourg Alsace.

Diego Moreira's goal handed Marseille a deflating 1-0 loss, underscoring the reality that Roberto De Zerbi’s side must remain vigilant in their pursuit of silverware.

This weekend sees Marseille facing an easier challenge, at least on paper, when they host Angers SCO in the 7th round of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Angers arrive at Stade Vélodrome struggling, winless in their return to top-flight football after just two points from their first six matches.

We delve into the key aspects of this intriguing encounter, examining how both teams might approach this contest.

Probable Lineups for Olympique Marseille vs Angers

The probable lineup for Olympique Marseille in the "system of play."

Rulli; Murillo, Cornelius, Kondogbia, Garcia; Hojbjerg, Rabiot; Greenwood, Harit, Henrique; Wahi.

The probable lineup for Angers in the "system of play."

Fofana; Arcus, Biumla, Lefort, Hanin; Aholou, Belkebla; Allevinah, Abdelli, Melali; Dieng.

A Response Is Imperative

Following their bitter loss to Strasbourg, Marseille's manager, Roberto De Zerbi, acknowledged the undeniable truth – his side deserved to lose.

Strasbourg managed to suffocate Marseille with relentless pressing and aggressive man-to-man duels, something the visitors failed to counter effectively. De Zerbi's reaction was a blend of reflection and motivation as he emphasised the importance of learning from this setback.

Despite sitting in third place beneath Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco, Marseille have much to be proud of.

Their early season form had been impressive, with key performances from new signings such as Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique bolstering the squad.

Although the last match ended in defeat, there were flashes of potential. Greenwood, in particular, posed a significant threat in the second half, nearly salvaging a point for his team. Djordje Petrovic’s brilliance in the Strasbourg goal may have kept Marseille at bay, but there’s little doubt that with minor adjustments, De Zerbi’s men can regain their early-season momentum.

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Bet 1: Half Time/Full Time: Olympique Marseille @ 2.23 with 22Bet

Desperate for Turnaround

The prospects of staying up in Ligue 1 seem grim for Angers SCO, a club that has amassed only two points from their opening fixtures and sit at the bottom of the table. Nonetheless, the team’s resolve cannot be underestimated.

Head coach Alexandre Dujeux has experienced both the sweet taste of promotion and the harsh realities of top-flight football in his tenure.

Despite their uninspiring start to the campaign, the team remains hopeful that things can turn around. Having played some of the league’s strong outfits such as RC Lens and OGC Nice early on, Angers may be cautious ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Their most recent outing saw them fall 3-1 to Stade de Reims. Despite moments of brilliance, including Yahia Fofana’s difficult afternoon in goal and Zinedine Ferhat's sublime strike, Angers find themselves in desperate need of points to spark their season.

Dujeux has motivated his squad to step up against high-calibre competition, recognizing that survival won't come if they only target results against their fellow strugglers.

OM have only failed to score once this season, although they've overperformed their xG (expected goals) by 5.31, the highest value in France’s top flight.

De Zerbi’s side might win comfortably on Friday, but they might not necessarily rack up the goals.

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Bet 2: Olympique Marseille win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 2.85 with 22Bet

OM Patience To Be Rewarded

As Marseille aim to respond to their disappointment at Stade de la Meinau, expect De Zerbi to reinforce the need for dynamism and solidity.

A key aspect will be how the home side address the tactical flexibility needed to counter Angers’ structured approach. De Zerbi's men will aim to exploit any lapses in Angers’ defensive resilience, particularly through the likes of Greenwood and Henrique, whose pace and creativity can hurt any defence.

With Adrien Rabiot now potentially available after making his debut last weekend, the midfield battle could see a new dynamic with Rabiot’s vision and physicality coming into play.

Angers, meanwhile, need to shore up their defensive frailties and ensure they are harder to break down. Dujeux is likely to adopt a containment and counter-attacking strategy, aiming to utilise their possession to carve out significant chances while stifling Marseille's play in midfield.

The team’s ability to hold firm and capitalise on the break may play a critical role if they are to come away with something from this tie.

Only two out of six Angers' games so far have produced three goals or more, as the newly-promoted side average only three shots on target per match, the lowest value in Ligue 1.

Therefore, betting on Olympique to keep a clean sheet is also good value.