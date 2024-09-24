Nice vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Hosts to win in a feisty affair

Our football expert shares his top three bets for Nice vs Real Sociedad ahead of their Europa League fixture, taking place this Wednesday at 9 pm.

Nice vs Real Sociedad Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nice vs Real Sociedad

Nice Victory with odds of @2.475 on 1xBet, equating to a 40% chance of the French club winning.

Youssoufa Moukoko to score with odds of @4.50 on 1xBet, indicating a 33% chance of the striker scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @2.02 on 1xBet, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Nice should be expected to win against Real Sociedad by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nice host Real Sociedad at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday evening as both teams aim to win three valuable points in the Europa League.

Both head into this fixture with contrasting form, as Nice annihilated St Etienne 8-0 in Ligue 1, and spirits will consequently be soaring as they approach this encounter. Their opponents, on the other hand, have struggled domestically.

Having won just one of their opening five matches, they failed to score against Getafe, Real Madrid and Mallorca in the league.

This marks the first-ever clash between these two teams, but with the hosts unbeaten at home since PSG came to town, home fans hope for a victory.

Probable Lineups for Nice vs Real Sociedad

The probable lineup for Nice in the "system of play."

Bulka; Dante, Bombito, Ndayishimiye, Bard, Ndombele, Rosario, Clauss, Cho, Moukoko, Guessand

The probable lineup for Real Sociedad in the "system of play."

Remiro; Lopez, Aguerd, Zubeldia, Aramburu, Sucic, Zubimendi, Gomez, Kubo, Becker, Sadiq

Hosts to continue fine form

Nice recorded an 8-0 victory last time against St Etienne at home in what will surely be the biggest scoreline in Ligue 1 (or Europe) this season. Their fans hope they have kept some in the tank to beat Real Sociedad in the Europa League - but there’s plenty to suggest they have.

Although they lost 2-0 to title contenders Marseille, they previously beat Angers 4-1 with ten men - goals are clearly not the issue for the French club.

However, goals are currently in short supply for the visitors. Real Sociedad have struggled and are winless in four at the time of writing, so travelling to France won’t be easy for them.

Nice vs Real Sociedad Bet 1: Nice Victory @2.475 with 1xBet

On-loan striker the key

One of the six goalscorers against St Etienne was an on-loan Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. The 19-year-old made his debut, and with a brace to his name, this couldn't have been a better start for the young German.

This stint at Nice gives the forward a chance to earn regular playing time, and in just 90 minutes, he has already demonstrated why he can be the leading striker for the team.

Many Dortmund fans would have preferred him to stay, which is rather telling about how highly rated he is.

He will no doubt start once again after his superb debut, and Sociedad will have their hands full.

Nice vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Youssoufa Moukoko Anytime Scorer @4.50 with 1xBet

Visitors to find a way through

Admittedly, Real Sociedad have been underwhelming so far this season. They’ve only managed to score against Espanyol and Alaves, but it’s worth pointing out that Nice’s defence isn’t invincible.

The 8-0 result against St Etienne was an incredible result, but that was their first clean sheet of the season. Auxerre, Toulouse, Angers and Marseille have all scored against Nice.

Sociedad fans will be eager for a strong response from their team. With Nice showing plenty in attack, it may leave them exposed at the back, giving the Spanish club a chance to punish them and get back on the scoresheet.

Nice vs Real Sociedad Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @2.02 with 1xBet