New Zealand vs France Olympics Predictions: France to win and keep a clean sheet

We bring you our New Zealand vs France predictions courtesy of our football betting expert ahead of their encounter in their final group match at 7 pm

Best Bets for New Zealand vs France

Under 0.5 goals for Team A with odds of @1.76 on 1xBet , equating to a 54% chance of New Zealand failing to score.

, equating to a 54% chance of New Zealand failing to score. Michael Olise to score with odds of @2.50 1xBet , indicating a 43% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 43% chance of the French forward scoring. France -2 handicap with odds of @2.25 on 1xBet, representing a 38% chance of Theirry Henry’s team winning by at least three goals.

France can finish the group on a high and beat New Zealand 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France and New Zealand go toe-to-toe in their final group game and the underdogs likely need a result to earn their place in the knockout stages.

The pressure was on the French ahead of their home games. Despite being one of the heavy hitters of world football, Les Bleus were poor in their last appearance at this tournament. Although they failed to qualify for the knockout stages in Tokyo, things look far more promising this time around.

Thierry Henry has assembled a talented squad. Their superior goal difference means they have all but secured 1st place in Group A. However, the former Arsenal forward will likely still name a strong team, with his team having limited opportunities to play together.

New Zealand are ranked 94th in the world by FIFA. They are minnows who haven’t qualified for the World Cup since 2010. The team were the only unbeaten in that tournament as they drew all three of their group matches on their way to elimination.

The All Whites narrowly beat Guinea in their first game. Ben Waine’s winning goal in the 76-minute has given them hope of making it to the quarter-finals, but they face the tournament favourites here.

Probable Lineups for New Zealand vs France

The probable lineup for New Zealand in the "system of play."

Paulsen; Bindon, Surman, Boxall, Sutton; Bell, Garbett, Singh; Randall, Bayliss, Waine

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chotard; Olise, Mateta, Lacazette

New Zealand Unable to Breach the French Defence

The first of our New Zealand vs France predictions is for Les Bleus to keep a clean sheet in the match.

Thierry Henry has a young and physically imposing defensive line that he can call upon, and they have proven tough to beat thus far. France won their opening game against the USA 3-0 before beating Guinea 1-0 in their last match. Guillaume Restes made just five saves in the French net over that period and will be keen to keep another clean sheet here.

New Zealand succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against the USA in their second game of the group. Jesse Randall was able to score a consolation goal from the bench in the 78th minute, but the French appear far more solid at the back.

New Zealand vs France Bet 1: Under 0.5 goals for Team A @1.76 on 1xBet

Olise is the Standout Performer

Michael Olise has played as a number 10 behind a strike pairing for the French squad. The Bayern Munich attacker has enjoyed the freedom of the role, which has given him the opportunity to pop up on the flanks and arrive late in the box. As a result, we are backing him to score here.

The former Crystal Palace player scored a wonderful goal from outside of the box in France’s first game of the group. Although he didn’t find the net against Guinea, he was a constant threat. Olise had 47 touches and two shots away in that game.

Since Thierry Henry assembled this squad, Olise has scored four goals in five matches. The attacker was unfortunate to miss out on Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2024 despite scoring 10 goals in 19 matches in the Premier League last season. Michael is more than capable of continuing his rich run of form here.

New Zealand vs France Bet 2: Michael Olise Anytime Scorer @2.50 1xBet

France to Round Off the Group in Style

The pressure is off France here, but they will still be keen to put on a show for the home crowd. It’s the perfect opportunity for their gifted young team to put their less fancied opponents to the sword and we are banking on them to do just that.

This French squad has played three friendly matches and two competitive matches. They scored 16 goals over that period and won three of those matches by a margin of three goals or more here.

New Zealand afforded the United States plenty of opportunities in their last game. Marko Mitrovic’s side racked up a total of 22 shots and were credited with creating four big chances by Opta. The clash with France seems set to be a long one for the hopeful New Zealand side.