Netherlands vs Türkiye Predictions: Going Dutch for a semi-final date

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Netherlands vs Türkiye ahead of their quarter-final clash at Euro 2024.

Netherlands vs Türkiye Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs. Türkiye

The Netherlands should have too much firepower for Türkiye and can win by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

These two nations meet in the quarter-finals, but arrive in Berlin after contrasting victories in the Round of 16. The Netherlands cruised to a 3-0 win against Romania, while Türkiye produced a backs-to-the-wall display in holding on to their 2-1 advantage over Austria.

Cody Gakpo led the Netherlands to their defeat of Romania. He scored a goal that puts him in the mix to be the top scorer at Euro 2024, and also provided an assist.

Meanwhile, a player at the other end of the pitch ensured Türkiye’s place in the last eight. Mert Gunok left fans stunned after pulling off an unbelievable save to deny Austria a last-gasp equaliser.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs. Türkiye

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the 4-2-3-1

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

The probable lineup for Türkiye in the 4-2-3-1

Günok; Müldür, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Yokuşlu, Ayhan; Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Yıldız; Yılmaz.

Going Dutch for a semi-final date

After an underwhelming group stage which saw them finish third behind Austria and France, the Netherlands put in their most impressive performance of the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Romania. They could have won by a wider margin if they had been more clinical with the 24 shots they had.

That was the fourth time Ronald Koeman had seen his side score at least three times in eight internationals this year. At the other end, they have shut out their opponents in eight of their last 11 fixtures.

Türkiye’s poor discipline could finally catch up with them here. They will be missing a couple of key midfielders and they also put in a lot of effort to hold on against Austria.

Netherlands vs Türkiye Bet 1: Netherlands Victory @1.636 on 1xBet

Van Dijk to put the Netherlands on the Virg of glory

A side that houses Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Xavi Simons will always catch the eye going forward. Steven Bergwijn impressed in his first minutes at the tournament, and his half-time replacement Donyell Malen claimed both Netherlands goals in the second half.

Ronald Koeman was at pains to stress his pride in an overall outstanding performance and he has an impressive defensive unit at his disposal. Wing-back Denzel Dumfries is a constant menace in the final third, while there is plenty of threat from set pieces.

The Oranje took 13 corners against the Romanians and will be keen to exploit a potential weakness in their opponent. Türkiye conceded from a flag kick against Austria, the second goal they have shipped from a set piece this tournament.

As a result, Virgil van Dijk appears to be a big price to get on the scoresheet here. The captain continued a run of having at least one attempt at goal in each of his four appearances at Euro 2024 when he clipped a post with a header against Romania.

Prior to that, the Liverpool defender scored in both of his nation's last two warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament.

Netherlands vs Türkiye Bet 2: Virgil van Dijk Anytime Scorer @8.00 on 1xBet

Turkish games continue to delight goal enthusiasts

The Türkiye Round of 16 clash with Austria lived up to its billing and was a chaotic, breathtaking watch from the first minute. They flew out of the blocks and were rewarded when Merih Demiral opened the scoring after just 57 seconds, the quickest goal in European Championship knockout history.

Vincenzo Montella’s men have played their games in a frenzied atmosphere due to the large number of Turks living in Germany. It seems to inspire them to put on a show and therefore it is no surprise they have been the entertainers of the tournament.

Only Germany and Spain have scored more than their seven goals. Meanwhile, Türkiye are yet to keep a clean sheet with all four of their games covering over 2.5 goals. This one seems set to follow suit against the potent Netherlands attack.