Napoli vs Cagliari Predictions: Serie A Title to be Decided on Friday

Our Napoli vs Cagliari predictions see value in backing goalscorer and BTTS bets.

Napoli vs Cagliari Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs Cagliari

Half-time/ full-time - Napoli/ Napoli 1.52 with BetWinner

BTTS - No 1.60 with BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Romelu Lukaku 1.78 with BetWinner

We expect Napoli to win 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Two consecutive stalemates stopped Napoli from landing their fourth Scudetto in club history. Now, their title hopes are hanging on, but they are well in control of their fate.

Antonio Conte is on the verge of winning Serie A with a third different club. However, he will be absent from the bench on Friday night after being sent off in their goalless draw against Parma last weekend.

His side hold a one-point lead at the summit of the table, while Inter Milan are closely behind them, waiting for a misstep.

Napoli simply need to beat Cagliari to secure the title or match Inter’s result against Como. Should Napoli lose and Inter draw, a one-off decider at a neutral venue would decide the champion.

Cagliari are safe from relegation, partly thanks to their 3-0 win over Venezia last week. The Sardinian side can’t finish any higher than 14th this term, but the reality is there’s nothing to play for on Friday night.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs Cagliari

Napoli Expected Lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Olivera, Spinazzola; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Lukaku, Raspadori

Cagliari Expected Lineup: Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Luperto; Zortea, Adopo, Makoumbou, Deiola, Augello; Luvumbo, Piccoli

Napoli’s Home Dominance Over Cagliari

Napoli have enjoyed an incredible season - they are 27 points better off than they were at the same stage last year. This shows how much work Conte has put in.

Gli Azzurri are currently unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A games. They haven’t lost in 26 of their last 30 games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Cagliari haven’t troubled the hosts in their last six head-to-heads. Napoli have won 50% of those meetings and the remaining three ended in draws.

Additionally, the Naples outfit have gone through 19 Serie A battles with Cagliari without ever trailing at half-time. This season, Napoli have led at both half-time and full-time in seven of their 18 matches at home (39%), which suggests the same can happen on Friday.

Surprisingly, the Sardinians’ away record is the same, but in their case, they have lost at both half-time and full-time on the road this season.

Napoli vs Cagliari Betting Tip 1: Half-time/ full-time - Napoli/ Napoli 1.52 with BetWinner

Goal-Scoring Woes

Napoli’s defence has been solid this season, as expected from an Antonio Conte-led team. They’ve conceded 27 goals in 37 games. At home, they’ve let in 13 goals at an average of 0.72 goals per game.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in 44% of their 18 home league games, including in two of their last three matches at this venue.

In contrast, the visitors have struggled offensively. They’ve only managed to score 16 goals away from home at an average of 0.89 goals per game.

The Islanders have failed to score in 39% of their league road trips this term, which indicates they could struggle to find the net on Friday. Furthermore, the last meeting between these sides ended in a 4-0 win for Napoli.

Napoli vs Cagliari Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No 1.60 with BetWinner

Lukaku’s Goal Threat Could Seal Napoli’s Title

Romelu Lukaku has been quite efficient under Conte's guidance. He leads Napoli’s scoring charts in the league, with 13 goals to his name.

His goals account for 23% of the club’s total strikes in Serie A this season. The Belgian netted once in his last two games and is a likely candidate to score again for Napoli on Friday.

Lukaku was involved in three of the four goals the last time he came up against Cagliari. He scored one and provided two assists in Napoli’s win.

Lukaku could cap off this remarkable season by scoring a goal or two and take Napoli to their fourth Scudetto title.