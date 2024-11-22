Muranga SEAL vs Shabana FC Predictions: A Tight Encounter with Everything to Play For in the FKF Kenya Premier League

The Muranga SEAL is set to face Shabana FC for an exciting FKF Premier League match.

Best bets for Muranga SEAL vs Shabana FC

Under 2.5 Match Goals, 1.57 odds on 1xBet, translating to a 63.6% probability of the match ending with less than 2.5 match goals.

on 1xBet, translating to a 63.6% probability of the match ending with less than 2.5 match goals. Muranga Seal to Win , 2.02 odds on 1xBet, representing a 49.5% chance of the hosts claiming the victory.

on 1xBet, representing a 49.5% chance of the hosts claiming the victory. Muranga Seal to Win + Shabana not to Score, 3.3 odds on 1xBet, giving a 30% chance of Muranga Seal winning and Shabana Failing to Score.

We are tipping Muranga Seal to claim the Victory with a Score Line of 1-0.

Muranga SEAL to leverage on home advantage

The Muranga SEAL has shown solid performance in the 2024 Kenya Premier League season so far. In their last 5 matches, they have had a single win, 3 draws, and conceded once. They have scored 4 goals and conceded 5 goals, which shows a strong defense team. On the other hand, Shabana FC has had a tough time on the pitch this season with their last 5 matches resulting in 1 win, a draw, and 3 losses. They have scored 2 goals while conceding 4 goals in the last five matches.

This performance analysis suggests that while Muranga SEAL’s, attack isn't perfect, they are more resilient and strong in defense compared to Shabana FC. Muranga SEAl’s capacity to earn points at home remains a valuable asset, especially in this encounter with Shabana FC, who have had a difficult season so far.

We are predicting a Win for Murang’a SEAL, 2.02 odds on 1xBet

A low-scoring Match is Expected

Murang'a SEAL has demonstrated a strong defense on the pitch this season. In particular, they have been tough to beat at home, with each of their last three home matches ending with under 2.5 goals. They boast a solid defense that works to their advantage by limiting the number of goals scored in a home match.

On the other hand, Shabana FC in their last three away matches have scored a total of 3 goals with 2 goals from their encounter with Ulinzi Stars in September. While Shabana has shown the capability to score, their attack has been ineffective in away matches and particularly in close tight matches. It will be relatively hard for them to score against Murang'a SEAL, who have shown resilience and good defense at home.

Under 2.5 Match Goals,1.57 odds on 1xBet

Muranga Seal to Dominate while Shabana stays Goalless

Shabana FC's performances during away matches and bookmarker's odds suggest that they will remain goalless in this match. In their last five encounters, the end result has been only one team scoring with Muranga SEAL winning 3 matches against 2.

Murang'a SEAL has the advantage of claiming victory with a clean sheet due to their ability to maintain defensive discipline and attack at home. On the other hand, Shabana's inability to consistently score while on away matches, makes them vulnerable and adds weight to this bet option.