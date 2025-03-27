Struggling Montpellier Create Intriguing Betting Angle this Weekend

Past results show Montpellier have had the upper hand over their opponents. Could they improve their season with a result, and can bettors capitalise?

Montpellier have struggled in Ligue 1 this season, and the fans are now voicing their dissatisfaction with the team’s poor form.

Auxerre vs Montpellier Market Odds Auxerre 1.81 Draw 4.02 Montpellier 4.64 Double Chance: Draw or Montpellier 2.00

What’s happening in Montpellier?

Montpellier’s season has fallen short of expectations, with a long stretch of stability in Ligue 1 now in jeopardy as they appear set for relegation.

13 years after winning their only league title in France’s top division, the French club find themselves bottom of the league and a mere eight points from complete safety.

After 16 years in Ligue 1, Montpellier's poor run of form has increased the likelihood of a drop to Ligue 2.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side have lost their last six games in a row. With just one away win this campaign, their chances are slim against Auxerre.

The Southern French club haven’t been clinical enough this season as they’ve scored just 21 goals. This averages to 0.8 per game. Montpellier have also conceded the most, with 59 goals going past them, which is an average of 2.4 per match.

Montpellier face clear issues both on and off the pitch, and the fans have begun to voice their opinions.

Montpellier's last match against relegation rivals Saint-Etienne was abandoned due to fan protests. Flares were thrown onto the pitch and part of the stand caught fire.

The home team Montpellier were trailing 2-0 when the match was called off following a 20-minute suspension, during which flames were seen in the stadium.

Results have been poor for Gasset’s team. With some crucial upcoming games against teams in a similar position, earning three points in these matches could be season-defining.

Montpellier’s Historical Record Offers Hope

Montpellier will face Auxerre away, who they beat 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

A previous result may give the club confidence, but the ongoing issues in and around the club have been taking a toll on the team.

With six wins and five draws at home in 13 matches, Auxerre have a decent home record in Ligue 1. They have lost just once in their past eight games in the division.

Montpellier registered their first away victory of the season in January, which has led them to have the second-worst away performances in the league.

Due to La Paillade’s poor away record, Auxerre’s winning odds are understandably short. They are not as short as expected, meaning there is some value, mostly just below evens. Montpellier haven’t kept a clean sheet all season, so goals for Auxerre could flow.

Historically, Montpellier have fared quite well against their opponents. The Southern French team have won four of the last five meetings, with two of these coming away from home.

La Paillade’s current form may be off-putting, but considering Montpellier’s good results against Auxerre, a double chance bet may hold strong value. Most bookies have this around evens.

With fixtures coming up against Le Havre, Reims and Angers who are all floating around the relegation zone, a massive win away from home could kick-start Montpellier’s survival.