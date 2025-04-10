We’ve got our MLS bets of the week predictions for this upcoming weekend. The picks involve Inter Miami, Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire.

Match Selection Odds Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Atlanta United 1.53 CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Charlotte FC 2.76 FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC FC Dallas 2.55 Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF Inter Miami 2.31 St. Louis City vs Columbus Crew Columbus Crew 2.63

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing

Prediction 1: Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: New England to Continue Poor Start Away From Home

Date: 12/04/2025

Kick-off time: 20:45

Our tip: Atlanta 1.53 on 1xBet

New England Revolution are yet to win in any of their three away matches so far in the MLS. New England lost 13 games away from home in 2024, and they have been beaten in eight of their last 10 games. With only three goals scored, they have the lowest tally in the league.

Atlanta have won two and drawn two out of five at home so far this season. Of the last eight meetings hosted by Atlanta, New England have won just once.

Prediction 2: CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC: Charlotte to Extend Montreal’s Winless Run

Date: 13/04/2025

Kick-off time: 01:30

Our tip: Charlotte 2.76 on 1xBet

Montreal are currently on an eight-match winless run with no win so far in the 2025 MLS season. With just four goals scored and 12 conceded thus far, Montreal are rock bottom of the Eastern conference.

Charlotte have had a strong opening few weeks, and they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference after seven games of the new season. Plenty of assists from loanee Pep Biel have given Dean Smith’s side a great start to the campaign. Charlotte have won three of their last four games.

Prediction 3: FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Dallas to Take Advantage of Seattle’s Poor Form

Date: 13/04/2025

Kick-off time: 02:30

Our tip: Dallas 2.55 on 1xBet

Dallas appear to be building on last season’s 11th-place finish in the Western Conference, and they have shown signs of improvement. Currently in sixth, Dallas have picked up 11 points so far and have won two and drawn once over their last three games. With 10 goals scored so far this season, Dallas can threaten the Seattle defence.

It hasn’t been the start to the MLS season that Seattle had hoped for. The Sounders have won just one game all season and picked up just one point on the road. Currently winless in their last five games, their opponents can stretch this run even further.111

Prediction 4: Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF: Messi’s Inter Miami to Remain Unbeaten

Date: 13/04/2025

Kick-off time: 22:30

Our tip: Inter Miami 2.31 on 1xBet

Inter Miami are currently unbeaten in the MLS, with four wins and two draws in the six games played. Lionel Messi will likely play a crucial role as usual, as he has provided a goal or assist in every game that he has played. Inter Miami have lost just one of their last sixteen games.

Chicago Fire, the home side, have had a reasonable start to the season, with 11 points from seven games. However, they have failed to win in either of the games they have played at home this season. Inter Miami boast a flawless away record, with two wins from two.

Prediction 5: St. Louis City vs Columbus Crew: Columbus Can Continue Being Top of the Table

Date: 14/04/2025

Kick-off time: 01:00

Our tip: Columbus 2.63 on 1xBet

Going undefeated so far this season has led Columbus Crew to the top of their Eastern Conference. They’ve had one of the best defences in the MLS, with only five goals conceded so far. Columbus have lost just one game in their last ten.

St. Louis City haven’t been prolific as they’ve only scored four goals. This is the second-lowest total in the MLS. With three consecutive losses, facing the division leaders couldn’t come at a worse time for St. Louis City. A win for Columbus looks highly likely.

Conclusion

New England’s poor away form and lack of striking ability makes it hard to back them, especially against an Atlanta side who have scored 11 goals so far in the MLS.

Given Montreal and Seattle are also on bad runs of form, Dallas and Charlotte should be able to take advantage and secure three points to climb up the table.

The undefeated runs of Inter Miami and Columbus Crew are on the line once again this weekend. However, the constant threat posed by Messi will always give Javier Macherano’s team a chance of winning the game. Columbus Crew face an unprolific opponent in St. Louis, which makes a win for them a probable outcome.