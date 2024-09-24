Manchester United vs Twente Predictions: Hosts to prevail in the opening round

Our football expert shares his top three bets for Manchester United vs Twente ahead of their Europa League fixture, this Wednesday at 9 pm.

Manchester United vs Twente Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Twente

Manchester United Victory with odds of @1.319 on 1xBet, equating to a 74% chance of the hosts winning.

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.46 on 1xBet, indicating a 62% chance of the match producing three goals or more.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.88 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester United should be expected to win against Twente by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United kick-start their Europa League campaign at Old Trafford against the Dutch outfit FC Twente.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and they hope to get three points on the board in the new league system.

After recent convincing wins against Southampton in the Premier League (3-0) and Barnsley in the EFL Trophy (7-0), Erik Ten Hag’s side hope to continue that form in yet another competition.

It’s been a steady start to the new campaign for Twente, winning two of their six matches. However, they haven’t won on the road since their opening weekend victory against Nijmegen (2-1).

Having narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification by one goal against Salzburg, this will be a tough test for the hosts.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Twente

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot, Martinez, de Ligt, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernandes, Diallo, Zirkzee

The probable lineup for Twente in the "system of play."

Unnerstall; Salah-Eddine, Bruns, Hilgers, van Rooij, Regeer, Eiting, Rots, Steijn, van Bergen, Lammers

Hosts to bag three points

Manchester United are amongst the favourites to win the Europa League, and if they are to prove that is correct, they must be beating the likes of Twente - especially at home.

After a couple of slip-ups in the league, Ten Hag’s team pulled together and rallied to beat Southampton convincingly, before rolling Barnsley over in the EFL Trophy. With squad players getting a run out, it’s been a positive couple of weeks for the players.

Twente head into this fixture having won just two of their last six games at the time of writing, struggling to turn draws into wins domestically. Against a superior opponent, Man United can claim their first three points of the new-look campaign.

Manchester United vs Twente Bet 1: Manchester United Victory @ 1.319 with 1xBet

Fireworks anticipated at Old Trafford

Having scored ten goals in their previous two matches, Manchester United are beginning to find their feet after a slow start to the season.

Amongst the ten goals scored against Southampton and Barnsley, there were five different goalscorers, showing the depth Ten Hag has at his disposal. The head coach may well rotate once more, but knows he has reliable attacking players ready to step up.

Twente have only kept one clean sheet this season, but have scored in all six matches, including in both legs against Salzburg in the Champions League qualifiers.

Manchester United vs Twente Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.46 with 1xBet

Visitors to find a way through

Man United may have kept three clean sheets so far this season, but they have shown defensive weaknesses and lapses of concentration in certain games. Both Brighton and Liverpool exposed them and Twente will be inspired by their performances.

As mentioned, Twente lost to Salzburg, narrowly missing out on the Champions League places - and they will trouble teams in the Europa League. Still, they did manage to score five goals against the Austrian giants.

Man United are expected to come away with the three points, but Twente are yet to draw a blank this season and can “shock” the home crowd with a goal.

Manchester United vs Twente Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.88 with 1xBet