Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions: City to win, both teams to score

We bring you our Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions courtesy of our football betting expert with the teams set to go head-to-head in the Community Shield at 3 pm on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Manchester United

Our Community Shield prediction is that Manchester City can exact revenge and beat Manchester United 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City and Manchester United go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield with the Premier League season just around the corner.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the favourites for this game despite coming up short in the last three Community Shields. They were beaten by Arsenal via a penalty shootout in last year’s edition. However, their poor record in this competition won’t bother City fans with their team winning the league in each of the last four seasons. Julian Alvarez has just been sold to Atletico Madrid and City are expected to use those funds to bolster the squad before the window closes.

City were the overwhelming favourites going into the FA Cup final but they came unstuck as Manchester United ran out 2-1 victors. Pep’s side beat the Red Devils twice in the league last season and will be looking to avenge that cup defeat on the eve of the new campaign.

Erik Ten Hag is perhaps fortunate to remain in his role this season. The FA Cup triumph was a crucial factor in the Manchester United owners opting to keep the Dutchman.

United wound up finishing 8th in the Premier League season and the performances suggested they were lucky to finish that high. There have been wholesale changes off the pitch in recent months and the hope is that it will bring about change on the pitch.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Haaland

The probable lineup for Manchester in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

City to Secure Bragging Rights

The FA Cup final was Manchester City’s first competitive defeat since early December if we don’t include the Champions League exit to Real Madrid, in which both legs ended as a draw. City scored an average of 2.67 goals per game during that marvellous run.

Manchester United’s defence was poor last season. Erik Tne Hag allowed his front players to press high up the pitch which left the deep defensive line exposed. The Red Devils had a higher xGA (expected goals against) than the likes of Everton, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

United have had pre-season to remedy those tactical issues but they are likely to fall short against the might of City. Therefore, the first of our Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions is for the favourites to win in 90 minutes.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 1: Manchester City Victory @ 1.608 with 1xBet

Haaland to Benefit from Pre-Season

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a full pre-season when many of the world’s top players spent their summers at the Euros or Copa America. The lethal striker is strong and quick enough to be a handful for even the most well-drilled of defences. He will face a weakened backline with United’s summer signing Leny Yoro set to miss the first few months of the season through injury.

Erling top-scored the Premier League last season with 27 goals. He bagged 38 across all competitions. Moreover, Haaland is averaging a goal a game against Manchester United so we are banking on him finding the net in the Community Shield.

Manchester City vs Manchester United 2: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer @ 1.80 with 1xBet

Derby to See a Glut of Goals

The goals usually flow when Manchester City are involved. They were the most lethal team in the Premier League last season, bagging an average of 2.53 per game. That was 0.14 more goals per game than runners-up Arsenal. That goal average rises to 2.8 goals per game in their last 10 competitive matches with those matches seeing an average of 3.4 goals overall.

The Citizens have shown some defensive frailty in pre-season. They have conceded twice or more in all four summer matches and we could see a glut of goals once again.

Both teams have scored in five of the six Manchester Derbies contested between Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola. Those head-to-heads have seen an average of 4.17 goals and this bet won in all three meetings between the teams last season.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 3: Both Teams to Score and over 2.5 goals @ 1.75 with 1xBet