Manchester City vs Al Ain predictions: Three tips as City step it up

Here we have three Manchester City vs Al Ain predictions for their Club World Cup clash on Monday, 23 June.

+

There isn’t much value in a City win, but they could increase the pressure on Al Ain. We expect a big win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Al Ain

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.96 on BetWinner

Goal scored between 31 and 45 minutes at odds of 2.02 on BetWinner

Erling Haaland to score two or more at odds of 2.375 on BetWinner

We’re backing a 4-0 City demolition of Al Ain in Atlanta.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City’s 2024/25 season has largely been disappointing, but they have a final chance of silverware here with their refreshed squad. The 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca made it 10 wins from 13, and they have a real chance of going all the way. City won 3-0 when they met over a decade ago, and while much has changed since then, the end result should not.

Al Ain have been quite inconsistent lately. While their defeat to Juventus was expected, a heavy 5-0 hammering likely dented their confidence as it ended their seven-game unbeaten run. They had won four of their 10 in the UAE Pro League before leaving for the States, and aren’t expected to reach the knockouts.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Al Ain

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Reijnders, Savio, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Al Ain Expected Lineup: Patricio, Traore, Ratnik, Rabia, Kouadio, Zabala, Kaku, Park, Palacios, Kodjo Laba, Rahimi

City to test Al Ain’s backline

It’s a relatively new-look Al Ain side, with a number of new signings made during the build-up to this tournament. Therefore, they’re certainly not at their most organised. Juventus took full advantage of this in their last game, scoring five, and City can do the same.

Guardiola is likely to rotate things a little bit to keep his players fresh, but depth is not an issue for City. If Juve could put five past Al Zaeem, the Cityzens will be confident of doing the same - or more. They scored twice against a tough Wydad side, and the UAE side should be easier to break down.

Vladimir Ivić’s side had six clean sheets in seven heading into the Club World Cup, but the step up in quality from their opponents is huge. With the attacking options available to the Premier League outfit, it could be a busy night for Rui Patricio in front of goal.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.96 on BetWinner

City’s most lethal period

The most productive period of City’s games is, categorically, the 15 minutes before half time. Only two Premier League sides scored more than them (15) in that spell, and none conceded fewer. Jeremy Doku’s goal, which was their second in the win over Wydad, fell into the same category, as did goals in their last two home games.

On top of that, their opponents conceded twice in that period against Juventus, and their last league goal conceded also occurred then. The English side are expected to get a few in Georgia, and the minutes leading up to half time are likely to see one of them.

City have a plethora of ways to trouble Al Ain, and it’d be a surprise if they didn’t score on either side of the break. They will, however, want to get their work done early in order to rest up for the probable group-decider against I Bianconeri.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Bet 2: Goal scored between 31 and 45 minutes at odds of 2.02 on BetWinner

Haaland back in the mix

Erling Haaland was left on the bench for the opening game, but he did come on as a second-half substitute. With Guardiola aiming to freshen things up, it’d be no shock to see him leading the line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Norwegian has been in good form for club and country, and he will be a real threat to Al-Ain if he does start. He’s still among the favourites for the tournament’s Golden Boot, and he could easily have a standout performance in this one. Two players got a brace for Juventus against Ivic’s men in their last game, and you wouldn’t go against Haaland doing the same.