Mali vs Mozambique: The hosts to defeat Os Mambas

Mozambique will be travelling to Stade 26 Mars in Bamako this Friday in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in Group I encounter.

Best Bets for Mali vs Mozambique

Mali to start the qualifiers with a win at odds of @1.48 at 1xBet meaning a 71%. win probability.

More than two goals to be produced, Over 2.5 goals @2.25 odds at 1xBet, meaning a 55% probability.

We are tipping Mali to secure a 2-1 victory over visiting Mozambique on Friday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both teams have had a good run in all competitions with Mali losing only a single game where they were beaten 2-1 by Ghana in the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers. In those 12 encounters, Mali have secured six wins, drawing the rest in the process. In their most recent encounter, Mali were held to a barren draw by Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Mozambique who are winless in their last two FIFA World Cup African qualifiers have also tasted defeat once in 12 last matches. Their only defeat came against Cape Verde where they suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss back in January.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away matches in all competitions but did lose their only previous encounter against their upcoming opponents 2-1 way back in 2014.

Mali to collect maximum points against Mozambique

The Eagles are one of the teams with lots of experience in the Africa Cup of Nations and will be looking to stump authority in Group I as they kick off their 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Mali haven’t been their best and will be without a number of players but their strong track record in Africa Cup of Nations and home advantage we are predicting the hosts to outshine Mozambique.

Mali vs Mozambique Bet 1, Mali to win @1.42 odds on 1xBet.

Mali vs Mozambique; Both Teams To Score (BTTS/GG)

In four of Mali’s six last home encounters, they have ended with both teams scoring while the hosts have scored in each of their last 12 home matches in succession.

The visiting team has scored each of their last 12 games consecutively while also netting in each of their last 10 away matches in succession.

In the recent competitive match, Mali beat Mozambique 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

Mali vs Mozambique, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - Yes @1.88 odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Mali vs Mozambique to produce Over 2.5 goals

These two sides have met just once in a competitive match with Mali winning 2-1. Historically, the pair has always been good in front of the goal and we expect goals galore in Friday’s encounter and we expect at least three goals to be produced.

We are tipping this match to have Over 2.5 market.

Mali vs Mozambique, Bet 3, Over 2.5 @2.25 odds on 1xBet.