Lille vs Lens Predictions: Lille Boost European Hopes

We’ve got Lille vs Lens predictions for this Ligue 1 clash. Our expert predicts a narrow Lille win.

+

Lille vs Lens Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lille vs Lens

Lille to win at odds of 2.01 on BetWinner

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on BetWinner

Jonathan David anytime scorer at odds of 2.55 on BetWinner

Lille are expected to beat Lens 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After the international break, Ligue 1 is entering its closing stages. The European race is starting to heat up.

Two sides firmly in the race are Lille and Lens. Lille have the upper hand in the race as they lead Lens by five points. Only the top six are likely to get in Europe, so Lens have work to do.

Lille posted some patchy form before the international break as they exited the Champions League. Balancing domestic and European competitions was tough for them. However, with just the league to focus on now, they could be a force to be reckoned with.

The international break probably came at a bad time for Lens, who won both league games prior. However, they have lost four of their last six in the league and have work to do in the closing stages of the campaign.

Probable Lineups for Lille vs Lens

Lille Expected Lineup: Chevalier, Mandi, Diakite, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Andre, Gomes, Bakker, Haraldsson, Sahraoui, David

Lens Expected Lineup: Ryan, Aguilar, Sarr, Bah, Medina, Machado, Aynaoui, Mendy, Sotoca, N’Zola, Said

Lille Move Further Clear of Lens

With Strasbourg breathing down their necks, there’s little room for error at the moment for Lille. If they were to lose here, Lens would move up behind them, whereas a win would strengthen their position.

History is firmly on their side here. Lille have only won more Ligue 1 games against Metz, Sochaux and Rennes than they have against Lens. That includes winning eight of the last nine meetings they hosted in Ligue 1.

They’ve won six of their last eight home league games. Only one of them came by more than a two-goal margin. Despite losing a game before the international break, Lille have won 83% of their games in Ligue 1 following a defeat since the start of last season (10/12).

The hosts have also found the back of the net in each of their last 38 home games in Ligue 1.

Lille vs Lens Bet 1: Lille to win at odds of 2.01 on BetWinner

Goals in Short Supply

This clash doesn’t seem to be the most entertaining in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Games involving Lens have averaged the fewest goals per game of anyone in Ligue 1 this season (2.31). Lille aren’t too far behind, with their average of 2.62 ranking as the fourth-lowest in the league.

69% of games involving Lens this season have witnessed under 2.5 goals this term. Six of Lens’ last eight Ligue 1 games also saw two or fewer total goals, as did the reverse fixture.

Additionally, four of the last five league meetings between the pair also witnessed under 2.5 goals.

Lille vs Lens Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on BetWinner

David Back on the Goal Trail

Jonathan David is typically Lille’s go-to man, so his odds are understandably short. He was in fine form before the international break and netted three goals in Lille’s last five games.

The Canadian continued that form with a brace in his last outing for Canada.

There should be no concerns about fatigue or jet lag for David upon his return. Canada’s last game came a week prior to this clash.

He’s netted four goals in nine career meetings with Lens. They rank among his most favoured career opponents. Three of those goals served as the last of the game, and he could be the game’s last scorer here.

Backing defenders could also be an interesting anytime scorer angle. Lens (64) and Lille (63) are the two teams that have attempted the most shots following a corner in Ligue 1 this season.

That could mean there’s huge value in the ‘to score a header’ market or even in backing defenders to score any time.