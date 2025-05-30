LAFC vs Club America predictions: Recent history favours the hosts

We’ve got three LAFC vs Club America predictions ahead of their Club World Cup battle for the entrance ticket on Sunday, the 1st of June.

+

Best Bets for LAFC vs Club America

BTTS - Yes 1.68 with BetWinner

1x2 - LAFC 2.48 with BetWinner

LAFC exact goals - Two 3.50 with BetWinner

We expect LAFC to win 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Although LAFC have had a rough start to their MLS season, they currently sit comfortably in fourth place with 23 points in the Western Conference table.

Despite losing 3-1 on aggregate to Club León in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, they have a chance to secure a place at the Club World Cup. This came after it was ruled that Club León’s ownership structures violated the rules.

It was decided that LAFC should face Club America in a one-off play-in match to replace Club León in Group D of the tournament. Now, LAFC will host the Mexican outfit at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend.

With MLS fixtures in between, home fans will be concerned about LAFC’s packed schedule. Especially if they qualify for the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Club America has an easy schedule since their Liga MX campaign ended last week. They will be disappointed as they were denied a fourth consecutive title by Toluca in a 2-0 second-leg final defeat.

They’ve qualified for this play-in through their CONCACAF club ranking after last year’s Champions Cup. They have the opportunity to extend their season and compete for silverware by joining Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil), and ES Tunis (Tunisia) in Group D of the Club World Cup.

Probable Lineups for LAFC vs Club America

LAFC expected lineup: Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Long, Smolyakov; Igor Jesus, Delgado, Amaya; Ordaz, Bouanga, Ebobisse

Club America expected lineup: Malagon; Alvarez, Reyes, Juarez, Caceres, Borja; Sanchez, Davila, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Martin

Enough interest for the visitors

Both teams were prolific at scoring throught their seasons. LAFC have scored 35 goals in 21 games all season, an average of 1.67 goals per game. Meanwhile, the visitors have played a staggering 51 games in their campaign, scoring 83 goals at an average of 1.63 goals per game.

The Black and Gold tend to concede, as they have let in 29 goals in all their matches this term, with 52% of them ending in both teams scoring. Las Águilas have seen both teams score in 41% of their games, which is a high figure given that it represents 21 games out of the 51 they’ve played.

The Mexican outfit have been struggling to score recently; they’ve blanked in four of their last six outings. However, the home defence is solid enough to challenge them. Additionally, since the match will see a mixed group of fans, the visitors may find the BMO Stadium less intimidating.

LAFC vs Club America Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.68 with BetWinner

Hitting form at the right time

Steve Cherundolo's LAFC side have found their rhythm after a rough start.

They enter this game on an eight-game unbeaten run, with three wins and five draws. Interestingly, the three games they won were all at home, while the rest were on the road. Moreover, they’ve proven to be a powerful outfit at the BMO Stadium, winning four of their last five games across all competitions and drawing once.

There’s very little for the away fans to cheer about as their team are winless in their previous two outings, with one draw and defeat, and have only won two of their last five.

Historically, LAFC have dominated this fixture, winning a friendly earlier this year and in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final in 2020. Therefore, we can expect another glorious night for Cherundolo’s charges.

LAFC vs Club America Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - LAFC 2.48 with BetWinner

LAFC’s attacking talent

Sunday morning’s game won’t be a goal-fest, but we could see the hosts breach André Jardine's team twice. Interestingly, LAFC have scored exactly two goals in five of their last six recent games.

Meanwhile, Club America conceded two goals in last week’s Liga MX final against Toluca. In addition, they let in two goals the last time they were at the BMO Stadium, in a friendly match against the hosts in February this year.

With LAFC’s strong attacking talent, including Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz, veteran Jeremy Ebobisse, and World Cup winner Oliver Giroud, they are likely to bag two goals this weekend.