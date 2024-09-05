Key players for Gor Mahia in 2024/25 campaign

Gor Mahia were crowned the 2023/24 FKF Premier League champions at Machakos in June, stretching the number of domestic titles to 21.

The Green Army has proved to be a very strong team in the FKF Premier League and with new signings, the club will continue to dominate. Since 2013, only Tusker has snatched the league twice from Gor Mahia, in 2016 and also 2021. All other seasons it has been the Mighty K’Ogalo.

All said and done, Gor Mahia under Leonard Neiva, are still strong despite losing their keyman Benson Omalla.

Is Gor Mahia’s squad strong enough?

Yes, that is the straight answer to this question! Gor Mahia knocked Al Merriekh Bentiu out of the CAF Champions League 5-2 on aggregate. The KPL giants had lost the first leg away by a solitary goal but did wonders in the reverse fixture, putting five past the South Sudan side, and didn’t need Benson Omalla.

Neiva’s side added the likes of Enock Morisson, Chris Pius Akena, Dedeo Bendeka, and Samuel Kapen, meaning the squad is still strong to hunt trophies down this campaign.

Gor Mahia managed to keep one of the best goalkeepers in the league, Kevin Omondi, who helped them win the title while also winning the Golden Glove. Omondi managed to keep 21 clean sheets last season and also will be in for yet again another ride.

At the back of the defense, K’Ogalo are lucky to have a partnership of Sylvester Owino and Joshua Onyango, who are mostly preferred by head coach Neiva. Alphonse Omija and Alpha Onyango are expected to be frequent midfield players with Enoch Morrison and Boniface Omondi the trusted wingers for the job.

In the absence of Benson Omalla, Chris Ochieng who has proved to be an important player for the Green Army, is expected to fill the void.

How will Gor Mahia replace Benson Omalla?

Omalla was instrumental to Gor Mahia’s title triumph but decided to look for greener pastures as he left for Lebanon’s SAFA. Omalla bagged the Golden Boot as he netted 19 goals, while Tito Okello and John Mark Makwatta finished second position with 16 goals.

Chris Ochieng is the man expected to lead Gor Mahia’s attack this campaign with Neiva trusting him in their CAF encounter where he netted the leveller.

There have been rumours that Omalla’s loan move to SAFA may hit the dead end, and should that happen he is expected to return to Gor Mahia. Nevertheless, with or without Omalla, K’Ogalo will continue firing.

Where is Gor Mahia likely to finish?

Gor Mahia once again look stronger than the rest of the teams and are likely to finish at the top and secure their 22nd title in their history. The closest challenge over the weekend remains to be Tusker but they’ve lost a number of key players including sacking the head coach Robert Matano.

The experience, squad depth and dedication will be once again to Gor Mahia’s charge to the 2024/25 FKF Premier League title.

Gor Mahia have an 80% chance of finishing first and win their 22nd domestic title.