Kenya Police FC VS Mathare United Predictions: Police to secure first win of the season

In a doubleheader at Police Sacco Stadium, Kenya Police return to action against Mathare United on Wednesday in the FKF Premier League.

Best Bets for Kenya Police FC VS Mathare United

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After a tough start to the Premier League this season, Mathare United finally secured their first-ever win of the campaign. Chris Koloti was on target for Mathare United as he helped his team to beat Bidco United 1-0 at Police Sacco Stadium over the weekend. The victory was crucial for them as they moved out of the relegation zone to 9th on the log.

Mathare United will now face Police FC who are winless from their first two opening matches. Police started their campaign against Tusker FC where they secured a 1-1 draw before settling for a barren draw with struggling Ulinzi Stars. Police are 13th on the log with just two points acquired from their first two opening games.

Police FC to pick their first win of the campaign

Police FC are still in the hunt for their first, still unbeaten, the club has been unlucky in front of the goal and now have a chance against Mathare United. These two teams have met three times in the Premier League with Police winning all of them. In 2022, Police FC beat Mathare United 2-1 before thrashing them 5-0 in the reverse fixture. Last year, Mathare United suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Police.

Mathare United’s record against Police hasn’t been that good, losing all their recent meetings and the trend is likely to continue in the midweek. We are backing Police FC to collect maximum points against Mathare on Wednesday.

Police FC to keep a clean sheet against Mathare United

Police have kept a clean sheet once this season from two games, while Mathare United have kept a single one from opening five games this season. In Mathare’s recent away match, they shipped in four goals and have scored zero in their two matches.

In the last three meetings between the two teams, Police have kept two clean sheets and from the trend, it is likely to continue in the midweek.

We are backing the Police to keep another clean sheet against Mathare United.

Goals, Kenya Police FC VS Mathare United to produce at least 2

At least two goals have been produced in two of the last three games between Mathare United and Police FC. We are backing Over 1.5 Market to be produced between the pair.