KCB vs Mara Sugar Predictions: KCB to Bounce Back

Kenya Commercial Bank SC (KCB) faces Mara Sugar FC. KCB seeks to bounce back after losing to Shabana Last Weekend.

We expect a low-scoring match as both teams have struggled to find the net recently.

Best Bets for KCB vs Mara Sugar

Under 2.5 Goals, 1.44 odds on 1xBet , equating to a 69.4% chance of a low-scoring match.

, equating to a 69.4% chance of a low-scoring match. Both Teams Not to Score, 1.75 odds on 1xBet , indicating a 57.1% probability that only one team will find the net.

, indicating a 57.1% probability that only one team will find the net. KCB to Win, 1.67 odds on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance of victory for the KCB Lions.

We are tipping KCB to Win with a scoreline of 1-0.

Defensive Strength Suggests a Low Scoring Match

Both sides have recently shown a trend of low-scoring matches. KCB's last 10 matches have had 8 of them end with under 2.5 match goals across all the competitions. Similarly, 70 % of Mara Sugar matches this season have ended with fewer than three goals. Both teams strongly rely on their defense. KCB’s defense is stronger, which is evident by their conceding fewer goals, while Mara Sugar’s defense is fair and succumbs to lapses. This defensive strength on both sides suggests a low-scoring match.

Tip 1: Under 2.5 Goals, 1.44 odds on 1xBet

Clean Sheet for the KCB Lions

The possibility of KCB keeping a clean sheet is promising as they seek to bounce back. Even though their last two home matches ended in goalless draws, KCB’s current formation suggests that they are looking to score first and take a defensive approach.

In five of KCB’s last 10 games, the matches ended with only one team scoring, while Mara Sugar has struggled scoring while on the road. Given that KCB’s defense is more resilient, combined with the home advantage, a clean sheet for the Lions has a higher probability.

Tip 2: Both Teams Not to Score, 1.75 odds on 1xBet

KCB to Leverage on the Home Advantage

KCB has a high chance of winning the match due to their strong defensive record, having conceded 6 goals in their last 10 matches while maintaining a +8 goal difference. They have also occupied the first place at the table since the league started. On the other hand, Mara Sugar has struggled to find the net while on the road, having failed to score in the last two away matches against Talanta FC and Police FC. Their defensive vulnerabilities and inconsistent performance point to a close victory for KCB.